Interesting and Humour - page 4761

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Aleksei Stepanenko:

I seem to have dropped the website altogether with the Georgian language. Great and mighty is the language of the mountains!


I'll try the zulu later.

Nah, there were some problems before that. It's fine now.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

This one?

ჩიტო, გვრიტო, ჩიტო-მარგალიტო, და

No. The other one. This one's not local.

It translates fine for me.

 

freelancing...

 

Nothing has changed in 150 years.

The bearded man isanalysing the market as he goes along. He makes graphs.

p_image005

 
Iurii Tokman:

Please add an alert


Wow, that's quite a device :) Can it even drive?
 

Jeez... How is it possible that with 150 arbitrations, not counting overdue ones, out of 192 submissions a score of 4.5 stars?


 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Nothing has changed in 150 years.

The bearded man isanalysing the market as he goes along. He makes graphs.


And what's in his hands? Wads of hard-earned money?!
 
Walerij75:
What's he holding? Wads of hard-earned cash?!

Smartphone

 

What a pig !


 
My wife works in a kindergarten. Today she told me that a boy and a girl in her group decided to play hospital. The girl, when she realised that the patient wasn't in pain (but needed treatment), bit the boy hard on the cheek close to the eye. The boy went home with a black eye. Went to the bloody doctor :)
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