Interesting and Humour - page 4761
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I seem to have dropped the website altogether with the Georgian language. Great and mighty is the language of the mountains!
I'll try the zulu later.
Nah, there were some problems before that. It's fine now.
This one?
ჩიტო, გვრიტო, ჩიტო-მარგალიტო, და
No. The other one. This one's not local.
It translates fine for me.
freelancing...
Nothing has changed in 150 years.
The bearded man isanalysing the market as he goes along. He makes graphs.
Please add an alert
Jeez... How is it possible that with 150 arbitrations, not counting overdue ones, out of 192 submissions a score of 4.5 stars?
Nothing has changed in 150 years.
The bearded man isanalysing the market as he goes along. He makes graphs.
What's he holding? Wads of hard-earned cash?!
Smartphone
What a pig !