Interesting and Humour - page 4169
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Lyosha, I also set up all the mandatory payments and utilities in my personal Sber office.
I have an account in Sberbank to which my pension is transferred and a Visa card - both with a special status with some pension benefits.
I have been transferring money from account to card in my personal account. Turnover is within the limits of the pension, I have never used the card for any other purpose.
Once again last February I transfer 10,000 from my pension account to my special card and receive a message saying "the transaction has been blocked due to suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing. You should contact the branch where the card was issued(!)".
Well, I guess that's the gag. I go to Sber branch (when I was drawing up a pension, I opened an account and received a card not near my home, but near the Pension Fund and I had to go, not to walk) and I say so and so, the account and the card are special, and the amount... I get an answer: Write a guarantee that you do not launder money and do not finance terrorism.
I close my card and pay in cash.
write a guarantee that you are not laundering money or financing terrorism.
Were you not asked to specify that you are not cashing in crypto?
I have an account in Sberbank to which my pension is transferred and a Visa card - both with a special status with some pension benefits.
I have been transferring money from account to card in my personal account. Turnover is within the limits of the pension, I have never used the card for any other purpose.
Once again last February I transfer 10,000 from my pension account to my special card and receive a message saying "the transaction has been blocked due to suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing. You should contact the branch where the card was issued(!)".
Well, I guess that's the gag. I go to Sber branch (when I was drawing up a pension, I opened an account and received a card not near my home, but near the Pension Fund and I had to go, not to walk) and I say so and so, the account and the card are special, and the amount... I get an answer: Write a guarantee that you do not launder money and do not finance terrorism.
I closed my card and pay in cash.
So you did not write anything?
I have an account in Sberbank to which my pension is transferred and a Visa card - both with a special status with some pension benefits.
I have been transferring money from account to card in my personal account. Turnover is within the limits of the pension, I have never used the card for any other purpose.
Once again last February I transfer 10,000 from my pension account to my special card and receive a message saying "the transaction has been blocked due to suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing. You should contact the branch where the card was issued(!)".
Well, I guess that's the gag. I go to Sber branch (when I was drawing up a pension, I opened an account and received a card not near my home, but near the Pension Fund and I had to go, not to walk) and I say so and so, the account and the card are special, and the amount... I get an answer: Write a guarantee that you do not launder money and do not finance terrorism.
I close my card and pay in cash.
:-) Thank you, I had a great morning... CRAZY!!!
I have an account in Sberbank to which my pension is transferred and a Visa card - both with a special status with some pension benefits.
I have been transferring money from account to card in my personal account. Turnover is within the limits of the pension, I have never used the card for any other purpose.
Once again last February I transfer 10,000 from my pension account to my special card and receive a message saying "the transaction has been blocked due to suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing. You should contact the branch where the card was issued(!)".
Well, I guess that's the gag. I go to Sber branch (when I was drawing up a pension, I opened an account and received a card not near my home, but near the Pension Fund and I had to go, not to walk) and I say so and so, the account and the card are special, and the amount... I get an answer: Write a guarantee that you do not launder money and do not finance terrorism.
I close my card and pay in cash.
The fact that people are being held back for some kind of bullshit, and every time some nonsense is piled on top of it, amazes me. SanSanych, I hope they laughed when they told you this, because it is almost impossible to say this without laughing.
My wife, over the last few years, has picked up cards to all the shops in the area. Groceries, perfume, liquor, services, whatever. Discounts, pins,... I wonder if those who issue the cards really think people go strictly to their shops. What if people know where to get their cards? There is one shop selling meat and sausages and alcohol. So there, for the pins accumulated over the year, they provided alcohol on New Year's Eve. Salaries and pensions are on Sberbank cards.
Personal accounts for almost every card. A separate folder with passwords. There is nothing we can do about it. You have to adjust.
I don't have personal money for 3-4 months at a time. And I'm used to it. It's convenient.
The fact that the people are being treated as some kind of wild animal, and every time some nonsense is piled on top of it, is astounding. SanSanych, I hope they laughed when they told you this, because it is almost impossible to say this without laughing.
Unfortunately this is not a joke, not a laugh. I hope it's a glitch in the artificial intelligence program.
But it (and maybe even today) was massive.
I was renovating a flat for almost all of 2017 and had to communicate with a lot of people about deliveries and payments.
One of the suppliers dragged in another of my 20kg orders. I mentioned the car in passing and got a story in response, which I, without prior communication with Sber on the same topic, never believed.
So.
This man, around the same time as me, receives a similar message when trying to transfer money at the opera bank. Unlike me, he didn't go to the bank, but went on to use other banks' cards. After a while he had all his cards blocked at all the banks.
But that was not all.
When it was still possible, he used one of the cards to pay a fine to the traffic police. After a while, the traffic cops demand payment every time they check his documents, and then he finds out that the payment on the card failed and has been withdrawn by the bank. He went to pay the fine a second time, as the delivery schedule did not provide for a showdown with the traffic police. But this did not solve the problem: the fact that the fine had been recalled was remembered by the traffic policeman's computer and he did not want to forget it. There is no known mechanism to solve the problem: you cannot pay again a fine, the payment of which was recalled.
As a result, he was carrying the goods.
After that I started to make targeted enquiries. I found another one, though without such fairy-tale consequences.
Hello everyone from the digital world!
I have an account in Sberbank to which my pension is transferred and a Visa card - both with a special status with some pension benefits.
I have been transferring money from account to card in my personal account. Turnover is within the limits of the pension, I have never used the card for any other purpose.
Once again last February I transfer 10,000 from my pension account to my special card and receive a message saying "the transaction has been blocked due to suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing. You should contact the branch where the card was issued(!)".
Well, I guess that's the gag. I go to Sber branch (when I was drawing up a pension, I opened an account and received a card not near my home, but near the Pension Fund and I had to go, not to walk) and I say so and so, the account and the card are special, and the amount... I get an answer: Write a guarantee that you do not launder money and do not finance terrorism.
I close my card and pay in cash.
Cool! My mum has a special Maestro pension card, the service is free, pension is transferred directly to it, there is no separate account. No problems noticed.
The fact that the people are being treated as some kind of a wilderness and are being told some nonsense every time is astounding. SanSanych, I hope they laughed when they told you this, because it's almost impossible to say this without laughing.
Ha, you think it's only us? I must have told the story about Olya the translator, I'll tell it again. Around 2007 she graduated from the University of St. Petersburg and decided to study in England, to improve her skills as a synchronizer. She, her boyfriend, brother and parents paid for her studies with bank transfers. I remember coming to the flat, she was sitting in the kitchen, crying. On the table was a reply from the consulate - her application was refused due to suspicion of terrorist financing. The point is that the money didn't come from her, but from different places.
She was persistent and the next year she was accepted. This is not San Sanych who was too lazy to write a receipt stating that he was not from Igil and that he did not keep hexagen under his bed))