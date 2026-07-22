Interesting and Humour - page 4277

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Alexandr Saprykin:

With a few million roubles, maybe.... but with a few million quid, there is enough money for security.

And with a few million bucks living in a mansion, it wouldn't hurt to have a video surveillance system around the perimeter and look into the cameras before you open the door to someone you don't know.

Right. (chuckles) I also keep a hammer in the hallway for such guests ))) I should get a hatchet, like a tomahawk.

 
Pavel Gotkevitch:

A task for inquiring minds.


Given: D = 5.
It is required to find numerical values of all letters. Good luck!

Thank you. It's an interesting challenge.

 

Crimean bridge at night


 

Smile?


 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

(Laughs) Exactly. I keep a hammer in the hallway for guests like that.) I should get a hatchet, like a tomahawk.

Better make it two.....

 
Denis Sartakov:

Ha, ha, and this is politics !

What do the authorities look at?

Maybe I'm confused, but I think it's economics.

Because then, the phrase "the eurodollar fell 880 (5) points today" - politics or economics ?


I wonder what Lyosha's phrase is?

Alexey Volchanskiy:

i want to marry a billionaire ))

sex?

sexism?

politics ?

economics ?

something else...

--

if you read the forum, with that kind of approach, you should have 90% of it removed and blocked.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Maybe I'm confused, but I think it's the economy.

After all, then, is the phrase "the eurodollar fell 880 (5) points today" politics or economics ?


I wonder what Lesha said?

Sex?

sexism?

politics ?

economics ?

something else...

--

If you read the forum, with this approach, you should delete and block 90%

You all have nothing better to do at work, is what I'm saying.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

You all have nothing to do at work, that's what I say.

Lesha, I've been working hard to exceed the week's plan.
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
Lyosha, I've been hard at work exceeding my weekly plan.

So the whole country was hung over on Monday and you were shrewd? )))

 
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