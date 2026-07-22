Interesting and Humour - page 4277
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With a few million roubles, maybe.... but with a few million quid, there is enough money for security.
And with a few million bucks living in a mansion, it wouldn't hurt to have a video surveillance system around the perimeter and look into the cameras before you open the door to someone you don't know.
Right. (chuckles) I also keep a hammer in the hallway for such guests ))) I should get a hatchet, like a tomahawk.
A task for inquiring minds.
Given: D = 5.
It is required to find numerical values of all letters. Good luck!
Thank you. It's an interesting challenge.
Crimean bridge at night
Smile?
(Laughs) Exactly. I keep a hammer in the hallway for guests like that.) I should get a hatchet, like a tomahawk.
Better make it two.....
Ha, ha, and this is politics !
What do the authorities look at?
Maybe I'm confused, but I think it's economics.
Because then, the phrase "the eurodollar fell 880 (5) points today" - politics or economics ?
I wonder what Lyosha's phrase is?
i want to marry a billionaire ))
sex?
sexism?
politics ?
economics ?
something else...
--
if you read the forum, with that kind of approach, you should have 90% of it removed and blocked.
Maybe I'm confused, but I think it's the economy.
After all, then, is the phrase "the eurodollar fell 880 (5) points today" politics or economics ?
I wonder what Lesha said?
Sex?
sexism?
politics ?
economics ?
something else...
--
If you read the forum, with this approach, you should delete and block 90%
You all have nothing better to do at work, is what I'm saying.
You all have nothing to do at work, that's what I say.
Lyosha, I've been hard at work exceeding my weekly plan.
So the whole country was hung over on Monday and you were shrewd? )))