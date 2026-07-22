Interesting and Humour - page 2499
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What kind of car is it anyway?
You can see the far seat (presumably the driver's) and then comes the central console with a folding armrest and then what?
On another passenger seat is very unlikely - very little space, if you look for example from the seatbelt anchorage and the threshold
(Odessa humor)
What kind of car is this anyway?...
Can you tell me if this tester score is realistic in life? And is it a good or bad result)))