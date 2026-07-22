Interesting and Humour - page 2499

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СМИ: Американские учёные нашли спасение от вируса Эбола в марихуане
СМИ: Американские учёные нашли спасение от вируса Эбола в марихуане
  • 2014.11.01
  • russian.rt.com
Группа американских учёных пришла к выводу, что бороться со смертельным вирусом Эбола может помочь каннабис. По мнению специалистов, марихуана будет не только оказывать психологически расслабляющее действие на пациентов, но и внесёт внушительный вклад в сопротивление заболеванию на молекулярном уровне, укрепив иммунитет заболевшего, сообщает немецкое издание Bild. Следует отметить, что самые разнообразные исследования уже успели доказать, что благодаря своему воздействию на механизмы иммунозащиты каннабиоиды и вправду способны содействовать противостоянию многим инфекциям, начиная от бактериальных заражений и заканчивая вирусными заболеваниями, такими как гепатит C и ВИЧ, отмечает издание.
[Deleted]  
olyakish:

What kind of car is it anyway?

You can see the far seat (presumably the driver's) and then comes the central console with a folding armrest and then what?

On another passenger seat is very unlikely - very little space, if you look for example from the seatbelt anchorage and the threshold

Watch closely.
 
 
Soon: Leopold the cat's pussycat march performed by Vaska the cat.
Первый в мире кошачий рояль
Первый в мире кошачий рояль
  • www.factroom.ru
Специалисты создали первую в мире клавиатуру для кошек, которая играет ноты на ультразвуковых частотах, так что слышать это могут только кошки. Команда ветеринаров и звукоинженеров спроектировала электрический рояль, на котором был сыгран первый в истории концерт для кошек, состоявшийся в юго-восточном Лондоне. Кошки прослушали ультразвуковые...
 
25
25 фотографий, на которые придется посмотреть дважды
25 фотографий, на которые придется посмотреть дважды
  • 2014.11.01
  • www.adme.ru
Большинство таких фотографий получаются раз в жизни. Иногда для этого приходится часами выжидать с фотоаппаратом в засаде и планировать кадр, а иногда — просто вовремя нажать на кнопку. Но главное все же — это творческий взгляд и умение замечать...
 
I hate to break it to you, but I'm doing fine!

(Odessa humor)

 
olyakish:

What kind of car is this anyway?...

Mercedes SLR McLaren Roadster
 

 

Can you tell me if this tester score is realistic in life? And is it a good or bad result)))


Bars in history1770Ticks simulated2539Modeling qualityn/a
Chart mismatch errors0




Initial deposit10000.00

SpreadCurrent (28)
Net profit72019.20Total profit75558.60Total loss-3539.40
Profitability21.35Expected payoff7201.92

Absolute drawdown2280.00Maximum drawdown10856.40 (14.78%)Relative drawdown22.80% (2280.00)

Total trades10Short Positions (% Win)4 (75.00%)Long positions (% win)6 (100.00%)

Profitable trades (% of all)9 (90.00%)Loss trades (% of all)1 (10.00%)
Largestprofitable deal15120.00losing transaction-3539.40
Averageprofitable deal8395.40losing trade-3539.40
Maximumcontinuous wins (profit)9 (75558.60)Continuous losses (loss)1 (-3539.40)
MaximumContinuous Profit (number of wins)75558.60 (9)Continuous loss (number of losses)-3539.40 (1)
Averagecontinuous winnings9Continuous loss1
TimeTypeOrderVolumePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12014.01.13 04:00sell130.001.649241.879521.64672
22014.01.13 12:00t/p130.001.646721.879521.646727560.0017560.00
32014.01.13 12:00buy230.001.643631.413351.64615
42014.01.13 16:00t/p230.001.646151.413351.646157560.0025120.00
52014.01.13 16:00buy360.001.636121.405841.63864
62014.01.13 20:00t/p360.001.638641.405841.6386415120.0040240.00
72014.01.13 20:00buy430.001.637041.406761.63956
82014.01.14 04:00t/p430.001.639561.406761.639567563.6047803.60
92014.01.14 04:00buy530.001.639121.408841.64164
102014.01.14 12:00t/p530.001.641641.408841.641647560.0055363.60
112014.01.14 20:00sell630.001.644911.875191.64239
122014.01.15 04:00t/p630.001.642391.875191.642397500.6062864.20
132014.01.15 16:00buy730.001.635111.404831.63763
142014.01.15 20:00t/p730.001.637631.404831.637637560.0070424.20
152014.01.15 20:00buy830.001.635871.405591.63839
162014.01.17 12:00t/p830.001.638391.405591.638397574.4077998.60
172014.01.17 12:00sell930.001.644231.874511.64171
182014.01.17 20:00t/p930.001.641711.874511.641717560.0085558.60
192014.01.17 20:00sell1030.001.640981.871261.63846
202014.01.20 00:00close at stop1030.001.642141.871261.63846-3539.4082019.20
1...249224932494249524962497249824992500250125022503250425052506...4979
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