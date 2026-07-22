Interesting and Humour - page 2168
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Danish tennis player of Polish origin
7. Julia Görges
German tennis player
8. Angelique Kerber
German tennis player of Polish descent
9. Daniela Hantuchova
Tennis player
10. Petra Cetkovska
Czech tennis player of Macedonian origin.
Dutch female tennis player
12. Yaroslava Shvedova
Kazakhstan tennis player
13. Ann Keothavong
British tennis player of Laotian descent.
14. Matilde Johansson French female tennis player of Swedish origin
Good morning and good afternoon!
Canadian model showing off her swimming costume. Montreal. 1946..:
A chef in the Netherlands has come up with a way to peel apples quickly. On average, the process takes him no more than 5 seconds.
The know-how of peeling apples is a drill and knife.
A chef in the Netherlands has come up with a way to peel apples quickly. On average, this process takes him no more than 5 seconds.
Mr Trenbolon: why all steak houses will close
Australian beef shipments to Russia will cease from 7 April 2014. Moscow risks being left without meat.
This is because of trenbolone, a muscle tissue growth stimulant. Rosselkhoznadzor first announced its presence in Australian beef on 15 December 2013. Negotiations followed, followed by export restrictions - stricter and stricter each month. The gist of the conflict is this: the Australians believe that trenbolone is not dangerous for humans, our Rosselkhoznadzor believes it is. Both sides prove their case by referring to studies that few people bother to read, but the very fact that they have been conducted shows that the issue has not been resolved. Anyway, the ban is a fait accompli.OK, banned and banned. Is there no other meat? There really is almost no other meat for steakhouses.