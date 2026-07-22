Interesting and Humour - page 2168

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6. Caroline Wozniacki

Danish tennis player of Polish origin



7. Julia Görges

German tennis player



8. Angelique Kerber
German tennis player of Polish descent



9. Daniela Hantuchova

Tennis player



10. Petra Cetkovska

Czech tennis player of Macedonian origin.


Биография Каролин Возняцки
Биография Каролин Возняцки
  • www.peoples.ru
По данным на 23-е августа 2010-го считалась второй ракеткой мира по версии WTA Tour.
 
11. arancia Rus

Dutch female tennis player



12. Yaroslava Shvedova

Kazakhstan tennis player



13. Ann Keothavong

British tennis player of Laotian descent.



14. Matilde Johansson French female tennis player of Swedish origin


Биография Аранча Рус
Биография Аранча Рус
  • www.peoples.ru
На данный момент Рус занимает 78-е место в мировом списке лучших теннисисток.
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Good morning and good afternoon!

Canadian model showing off her swimming costume. Montreal. 1946..:


 
The know-how of peeling apples is a drill and knife.
A chef in the Netherlands has come up with a way to peel apples quickly. On average, the process takes him no more than 5 seconds.
Fast Apple Cleaner
Fast Apple Cleaner
  • www.youtube.com
this guy is showing us that apples can be cleaned pretty fast if you have an open mind...lol
 
pagot:
The know-how of peeling apples is a drill and knife.
A chef in the Netherlands has come up with a way to peel apples quickly. On average, this process takes him no more than 5 seconds.
Too bad potatoes aren't as round as apples :(
 
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«Хонда» разогнала газонокосилку до 187 километров в час - Новости - Motor
  • motor.ru
Компания Honda установила мировой рекорд Гиннесса максимальной скорости среди газонокосилок. Созданная производителем в единственном экземпляре газонокосилка под названием Mean Mower, оснащенная 110-сильным мотором от спортбайка, разогналась до 187,6 километра в час.
 

Mr Trenbolon: why all steak houses will close

Australian beef shipments to Russia will cease from 7 April 2014. Moscow risks being left without meat.

This is because of trenbolone, a muscle tissue growth stimulant. Rosselkhoznadzor first announced its presence in Australian beef on 15 December 2013. Negotiations followed, followed by export restrictions - stricter and stricter each month. The gist of the conflict is this: the Australians believe that trenbolone is not dangerous for humans, our Rosselkhoznadzor believes it is. Both sides prove their case by referring to studies that few people bother to read, but the very fact that they have been conducted shows that the issue has not been resolved. Anyway, the ban is a fait accompli.

OK, banned and banned. Is there no other meat? There really is almost no other meat for steakhouses.
Господин Тренболон: почему закроются все стейк-хаусы
Господин Тренболон: почему закроются все стейк-хаусы
  • daily.afisha.ru
Проблема в том, что такое развлечение полностью завязано на высокоразвитой мясной индустрии, которой в России нет. Люди из корпорации Goodman несколько лет назад решили поработать с российскими поставщиками. Даже купили 2 камеры для сухой выдержки. Стоят они недешево, и — самое важное — выдерживать в них следует свежий продукт...
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