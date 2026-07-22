Interesting and Humour - page 2667
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Dear! If these resources, and many others that have published this information, are extremist,
I am prepared for a severe but fair sentence in the Basmanny Court and to be sentenced to Lefortovo.
Henceforth I promise to devoutly honor the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.
Dear! If these resources, and many others that have published this information, are extremist,
I am prepared for a severe but fair sentence in the Basmanny Court and to be sentenced to Lefortovo.
Henceforth I promise to devoutly honor the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.
No way, to support you at the expense of honest citizens. Up against the wall right away ))))
And I removed the link to an "extremist" resource. I left only the legitimate link. I hope this good deed will be credited to me at execution.
No way, to support you at the expense of honest citizens. Up against the wall right away.)
One day Chukcha came to the shaman and asked what kind of winter will it be - warm or cold? The shaman thought: "If I say warm, he might not be able to prepare firewood, but what if the winter is cold? I'd rather say it's cold."
And he said. Then he felt ashamed and went to the meteorologists. He asked: "What kind of winter will it be? "- Cold.
- And why is that?
- And there's Chukcha went to get firewood.
http://geektimes.ru/post/252096/
A ten-thousand-dollar Apple Watch crash test.
In the experiment, a watch with a 38-millimeter sapphire display in an 18-karat gold case was placed between two neodymium magnets, which attracted each other and crushed the Apple Watch with a force equal to that of a 300-kilogram weight.
After the magnets came apart, it turned out that the watch's display had suffered the most damage: it had actually detached from the case.
The smartwatch's gold case was damaged, but not hopelessly.
The Apple Watch responded to the charger and was repairable after the experiment ended.
This was a crash test of one of the cheapest Apple models Watch Edition: the most expensive watch in this series will cost the customer $17,000.
A ten-thousand-dollar Apple Watch crash test.
In the experiment, a watch with a 38-millimeter sapphire display in an 18-karat gold case was placed between two neodymium magnets, which attracted each other and crushed the Apple Watch with a force equal to that of a 300-kilogram weight.
After the magnets came apart, it turned out that the watch's display had suffered the most damage: it had actually detached from the case.
The smartwatch's gold case was damaged, but not hopelessly.
The Apple Watch responded to the charger and was repairable after the experiment ended.
This was a crash test of one of the cheapest Apple models Watch Edition: the most expensive watch in this series will cost the customer $17,000.