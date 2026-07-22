Interesting and Humour - page 3480

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Физики создали жидкий МЭМС
Физики создали жидкий МЭМС
  • 2016.12.16
  • nplus1.ru
Инженеры из Массачусетского технологического института разработали микроэлектромеханическую платформу, единственным движущимся элементом в которой является капля воды или любой другой жидкости. Под действием внешнего напряжения она может менять свою высоту с точностью в десять миллионных долей метра. Ученые подчеркивают, что в устройстве нет...
 
 

The police seized a Lamborghini Murcielago SV from its driver for breaking local laws three years ago. And then yesterday, in front of journalists and onlookers, they literally tore the car to pieces. Just to let others know: breaking laws is bad for you.

https://auto.mail.ru/article/63268-kak_razorvali_na_kuski_lamborghini_polnoe_video/

 
 
Igor Konyashin:
a-a-a-))))
 
Server Muradasilov:
Yeah, they're big fish :) How much caviar do they have?!
 
Igor Konyashin:
The Chinese are on fire :)))
 
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Tesla нашла способ борьбы с любителями постоять на «заправке»
Tesla нашла способ борьбы с любителями постоять на «заправке»
  • 2016.12.17
  • nplus1.ru
Американская компания Tesla Motors ввела финансовый сбор за простой электромобилей на станциях быстрой зарядки. Согласно сообщению компании, в США она составит 40 центов в минуту (около 25 рублей). В других странах, где установлены станции быстрой зарядки Tesla Supercharger, действуют иные тарифы. В Tesla полагают, что такой шаг отучит...
 
Well, Carlo Pazolini was never thought of at all - the shoes are really stylish
Российские бренды косящие под импортные
Российские бренды косящие под импортные
  • fishki.net
Российские бренды косящие под импортные. Именно японского AKAI на российском рынке не представлено, так как он объявил банкротство в 2000 году. Позиционирующая себя сегодня как японская марка AKAI, предлагающая себя в российских магазинах зарегистрирована в России в 2002 году компанией «Акай Юниверсал» и не имеет юридического отношения к...
 
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