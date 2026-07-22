Interesting and Humour - page 3480
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The police seized a Lamborghini Murcielago SV from its driver for breaking local laws three years ago. And then yesterday, in front of journalists and onlookers, they literally tore the car to pieces. Just to let others know: breaking laws is bad for you.
https://auto.mail.ru/article/63268-kak_razorvali_na_kuski_lamborghini_polnoe_video/