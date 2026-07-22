Interesting and Humour - page 2825
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And even more ancient ones with their heads.
man, it's time to go extinct like the dinosaurs.
Used a lens. )
Ooh, power!
Not only did he drop the tree, he also cleaned the fridge.
Ooh, power!
Yeah, right. Planes better not fly in here).
Wow, that's a lot of power!
Yeah, right. Planes better not fly in here).
Ow, ow, ow .....
Dollar jumps above 70.... poor guy, at his age! :)