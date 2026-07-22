Interesting and Humour - page 2825

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Alexey Busygin:
And even more ancient ones with their heads.

man, it's time to go extinct like the dinosaurs.

Used a lens. )


 
Karputov Vladimir:
Pertrosian is doing well!
 
http://www.yaplakal.com/forum2/topic1269025.html
И у стен есть «уши», история - ЯПлакалъ
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части via 5 декабря 1991 года во время приёма в посольстве США на Новинском бульваре председатель Межреспубликанской службы безопасности (так пришедшие к власти демократы обозвали КГБ) Вадим Бакатин передал американскому послу Роберту Страуссу схему прослушки в новом здании посольского комплекса. Впрочем, схема — сказано...
 

Ooh, power!


 
 
rvv2006:

Not only did he drop the tree, he also cleaned the fridge.


 

Ooh, power!

Yeah, right. Planes better not fly in here).

 
khorosh:

Wow, that's a lot of power!

Yeah, right. Planes better not fly in here).

I wonder if cruise missiles are allowed to go up there. :)
 

Ow, ow, ow .....

Dollar jumps above 70.... poor guy, at his age! :)

 
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