Interesting and Humour - page 1819
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The ugliest dog has died.
http://lenta.ru/news/2013/12/02/ask/
http://lenta.ru/news/2013/12/02/ask/
Mischka used to perform in the circus on a motorbike...
Russia has made it to the top spot for the amount of space debris in near-Earth space
Soon they will start sending everyone home.
Well, we are good at making a mess.
Yes, yes...
Space Year 2012: general analysis of launches
"
78 launches used:
- 29 CRs of Russian and Russian-Ukrainian manufacture (14 CRs of "Soyuz" type, 11 CRs of "Proton" type, 3 CRs of "Zenit" type, 1 CR of "Rokot" type). Two Proton LV failed to fulfil the mission because of Briz-M rocket booster failure, Luch-5V and Yamal-300K satellites were not injected into their orbits and were lost. Yamal-402" SC was not injected into intermediate geostationary orbit, but owing to use of its own propulsion system it managed to occupy the position in the target point of geostationary orbit.
- 19 Chinese-made boosters.
- 13 US boosters. Falcon 9 carrier rocket failed one of nine engines in active phase of flight of the first stage. Dragon" spacecraft was launched into low circumferential orbit and performed a mission to the ISS. This launch is considered partially unsuccessful because the ORBKOMM-2 communications satellite failed to reach the specified orbit and was unable to perform its functional tasks.
- 8 European launches.
- 2 Indian produced launches.
- 2 Japanese-produced launches.
- 3 Iranian CRs, 2 of them crashed.
- 2 North Korean boosters, 1 of them crashed.
"
http://www.gismeteo.ru/news/sobytiya/7455-nasa-popytaetsya-vyrastit-salat-na-lune/