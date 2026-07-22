Interesting and Humour - page 1819

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The ugliest dog has died.

 
peripatetikos:
http://lenta.ru/news/2013/12/02/ask/
Yeah, right.
 
[Deleted]  
peripatetikos:
http://lenta.ru/news/2013/12/02/ask/
Yes, yes, yes, yes, Russia, the US, Antarctica and the Martians will deploy their troops. And there will be the first intergalactic war for Ukraine.
[Deleted]  

Mischka used to perform in the circus on a motorbike...


[Deleted]  
Silent:
Russia has made it to the top spot for the amount of space debris in near-Earth space
Well, we're good at making a mess.
[Deleted]  

Soon they will start sending everyone home.

МВД Украины подтвердило стягивание внутренних войск в Киев
МВД Украины подтвердило стягивание внутренних войск в Киев
  • lenta.ru
Для обеспечения общественного порядка в Киеве, где проходят масштабные акции протеста, будут привлечены дополнительные силы. Такое распоряжение отдал министр внутренних дел Украины Виталий Захарченко. Военнослужащих внутренних войск стягивают в украинскую столицу из нескольких регионов.
 
peripatetikos:
Well, we are good at making a mess.

Yes, yes...

Space Year 2012: general analysis of launches

"

78 launches used:

- 29 CRs of Russian and Russian-Ukrainian manufacture (14 CRs of "Soyuz" type, 11 CRs of "Proton" type, 3 CRs of "Zenit" type, 1 CR of "Rokot" type). Two Proton LV failed to fulfil the mission because of Briz-M rocket booster failure, Luch-5V and Yamal-300K satellites were not injected into their orbits and were lost. Yamal-402" SC was not injected into intermediate geostationary orbit, but owing to use of its own propulsion system it managed to occupy the position in the target point of geostationary orbit.
- 19 Chinese-made boosters.
- 13 US boosters. Falcon 9 carrier rocket failed one of nine engines in active phase of flight of the first stage. Dragon" spacecraft was launched into low circumferential orbit and performed a mission to the ISS. This launch is considered partially unsuccessful because the ORBKOMM-2 communications satellite failed to reach the specified orbit and was unable to perform its functional tasks.
- 8 European launches.
- 2 Indian produced launches.
- 2 Japanese-produced launches.
- 3 Iranian CRs, 2 of them crashed.
- 2 North Korean boosters, 1 of them crashed.

"

 

http://www.gismeteo.ru/news/sobytiya/7455-nasa-popytaetsya-vyrastit-salat-na-lune/

НАСА попытается вырастить салат на Луне
НАСА попытается вырастить салат на Луне
  • www.gismeteo.ru
НАСА отправляет на Луну семена репы, кресса и базилика. Данный эксперимент представляет собой первую попытку выращивания растений на другом естественном космическом объекте.
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