Interesting and Humour - page 4257
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It's not spring, it's peach.
Yes - a peach in spring!
it's kind of quiet here, what's up, friends?
They banned Telegram, it wasn't like that back then, come to think of it:
They banned half the country, but the Telegram is still working.
A real concentration camp. A resident of Tyumen kept a hundred spitzkas in her flat for four years
A resident of Tyumen has been keeping her Pomeranian Spitz dogs for four years in unsanitary conditions and locked up. The dogs were confiscated after neighbours filed a complaint against the woman, the regional department of the Federal Bailiff Service said.
- The dogs lived in unsanitary conditions, were fed twice a week, were not taken for walks and some of them were kept in carriers," the office said. Neighbours of the house have taken the matter to court.
It is reported that the pups, kept in unsanitary conditions, were handed over to animal protectors by court order. The lawsuit was filed by neighbours because of the constant barking and acrid smell that emanated from the flat, which had turned into a kennel.
The court ordered the unsuccessful dog owner not to keep more than three animals in the flat and to bring it in line with sanitary norms.
It is worth noting that the owner of the spitzes refused to move the animals herself and the bailiffs had to enter the flat and forcibly seize the dogs in order to enforce the court order.
MSU students win world programming championship
Russian students have won the ACM ICPC World Programming Championships in Beijing for the seventh time in a row.
Source.