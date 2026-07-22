Interesting and Humour - page 605

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notused:

Racketeers accuse truckers who beat them up near Kirov of property damage

What an educated lot these days

I would not be surprised if some of the truck drivers go to jail. They said on TV that truckers will be held accountable under the law. And some policemen might lose their percentage from racketeers if the racketeers are jailed and not protected.
 
perfect computer
 
peripatetikos:
Why is the "Big Dummy" souvenir priced so high? What currency is the price listed in?
The market. The bigger the dummy, the more expensive it is.
[Deleted]  
Mischek:
The market. The bigger the dummy, the more expensive it is.
Yes, judging by the price, we have a very big dummy.))
 

 

A boring video in general, but the most interesting thing happens at the 40th second (so watch from second 35 to 45) - note the rear number plate of the black Audi.

P. S. agent 007, yo!

P. P.S. thought it was only in movies - but no - it's not only

 
 
Mischek:

You don't like sheepdogs?!?

And you won't let me help you to the championship? Too bad... :(

then you have to ask C-4 for their forecasts and blessings as at ATS2010.... :)))))

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/2199/page3#comment_25660

I hope he thinks so too now and will not refuse.... Only it will have to be longer...

 
Manov:

You don't like sheepdogs?!?

And you won't let me help you to the championship? Too bad... :(

then you have to ask C-4 for their forecasts and blessings as at ATS2010.... :)))))

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/2199/page3#comment_25660

I hope he thinks so too now and will not refuse.... Only it will have to be longer...

I like them all. But payment is strictly on a pay-as-you-go basis ))
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