Interesting and Humour - page 605
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Racketeers accuse truckers who beat them up near Kirov of property damage
What an educated lot these days
Why is the "Big Dummy" souvenir priced so high? What currency is the price listed in?
The market. The bigger the dummy, the more expensive it is.
A boring video in general, but the most interesting thing happens at the 40th second (so watch from second 35 to 45) - note the rear number plate of the black Audi.
P. S. agent 007, yo!
P. P.S. thought it was only in movies - but no - it's not only
You don't like sheepdogs?!?
And you won't let me help you to the championship? Too bad... :(
then you have to ask C-4 for their forecasts and blessings as at ATS2010.... :)))))
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/2199/page3#comment_25660
I hope he thinks so too now and will not refuse.... Only it will have to be longer...
You don't like sheepdogs?!?
And you won't let me help you to the championship? Too bad... :(
then you have to ask C-4 for their forecasts and blessings as at ATS2010.... :)))))
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/2199/page3#comment_25660
I hope he thinks so too now and will not refuse.... Only it will have to be longer...