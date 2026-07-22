Interesting and Humour - page 4712
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I somehow feel more in tune with the first option.
Yes, similarly.
Wow, thank you, Artyom! I'm hooked.
You're welcome. I could hardly drag myself out by my ears...
And a bedtime story...
And who did Igor steal this from? :))
Eduard Ouspensky? )
and those patsaks stole all 7 notes, it's an outrage...
So all programmes consist only of zeros and ones. So why doesn't that reassure the owners of stilted EAs?)
Got stuck in this morning. Torn away from work.
Then you shouldn't pass by this group.
So all programmes consist only of zeros and ones. So why doesn't that appease the owners of stilted EAs?)
I think you have just appropriated a decent portion of words from "War and Peace":
As the data in Table 4 shows, more than 75 per cent of the word forms have occurrences of 1-3 times.
Table 5 shows the 40 most frequent words in the text of the novel, which are mostly pronouns and prepositions.
The words that have 1000 or more occurrences are used 136772 times (almost a third of all words), those that have over 200 occurrences are used 219142 times (almost half of all words).
Table 5
и
21391
к
3465
с
1901
would
1507
в
11101
я
3105
from
1886
Pierre
1400
not
8734
but
2775
а
1858
prince
1353
that
8351
she
2746
all
1858
for
1324
it's
7473
it's
3564
same
1819
у
1288
at
6790
was
2519
from
1773
more
1157
с
5945
so
2028
it
1765
when
1145
like
4134
said
3023
her
1696
you
1097
it
3956
by
1968
only
1620
to
998
then
3724
for
1950
was
1583
they are
981
:)
Then you shouldn't pass this band by.
Yes, Uladzimir, a good band.
part of the words from War and Peace
It's a good thing I didn't spend any time at school reading it. Now your tableau gave me a quick glimpse of the content. In principle, even the first two columns make it all clear: "And in not that, he's on with what's-his-name. To me, but she was, so said."
Are there any other such marvellous tablets? Interested in Karl Marx's Capital, such a thick book and the complete collection by Vladimir Ilyich.
It's a good thing I didn't waste any time at school reading this work. Now your tableau gave me a quick look at the contents. Basically, even the first two columns make it all clear: "And in not that, he's on with what's-his-name. To I, but she was, so said."
Are there any other such marvellous tablets? I'm interested in Karl Marx's Capital, such a thick book and the complete collection of Vladimir Ilyich.
The first article I googled was the one I picked up.
War and peace - it is the only thing that I have not read from the school program, but I have read a manual on this work in order to have something to answer in class.
SZZY: The school curriculum in the late '90s was overloaded with materials; it was fashionable to add "forbidden people" to the school curriculum at the teacher's initiative; our teacher couldn't find room for anything she wasn't given at the university to read, she added everything to the curriculum, including Solzhenitsyn, Bulgakov and Pasternak .... high school literature was hell (hell)))