Interesting and Humour - page 4712

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Aleksei Stepanenko:

I somehow feel more in tune with the first option.

Yes, similarly.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Wow, thank you, Artyom! I'm hooked.

You're welcome. I could hardly drag myself out by my ears...

 

And a bedtime story...


 
Artyom Trishkin:

And who did Igor steal this from? :))


Eduard Ouspensky? )

 
Grozir:
and those patsaks stole all 7 notes, it's an outrage...

So all programmes consist only of zeros and ones. So why doesn't that reassure the owners of stilted EAs?)

 

Got stuck in this morning. Torn away from work.

Then you shouldn't pass by this group.


 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

So all programmes consist only of zeros and ones. So why doesn't that appease the owners of stilted EAs?)

I think you have just appropriated a decent portion of words from "War and Peace":



As the data in Table 4 shows, more than 75 per cent of the word forms have occurrences of 1-3 times.

Table 5 shows the 40 most frequent words in the text of the novel, which are mostly pronouns and prepositions.

The words that have 1000 or more occurrences are used 136772 times (almost a third of all words), those that have over 200 occurrences are used 219142 times (almost half of all words).

Table 5

и

21391

к

3465

с

1901

would

1507

в

11101

я

3105

from

1886

Pierre

1400

not

8734

but

2775

а

1858

prince

1353

that

8351

she

2746

all

1858

for

1324

it's

7473

it's

3564

same

1819

у

1288

at

6790

was

2519

from

1773

more

1157

с

5945

so

2028

it

1765

when

1145

like

4134

said

3023

her

1696

you

1097

it

3956

by

1968

only

1620

to

998

then

3724

for

1950

was

1583

they are

981


:)

[Deleted]  
Uladzimir Izerski:

Then you shouldn't pass this band by.

Yes, Uladzimir, a good band.

[Deleted]  
Igor Makanu:

part of the words from War and Peace

It's a good thing I didn't spend any time at school reading it. Now your tableau gave me a quick glimpse of the content. In principle, even the first two columns make it all clear: "And in not that, he's on with what's-his-name. To me, but she was, so said."

Are there any other such marvellous tablets? Interested in Karl Marx's Capital, such a thick book and the complete collection by Vladimir Ilyich.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

It's a good thing I didn't waste any time at school reading this work. Now your tableau gave me a quick look at the contents. Basically, even the first two columns make it all clear: "And in not that, he's on with what's-his-name. To I, but she was, so said."

Are there any other such marvellous tablets? I'm interested in Karl Marx's Capital, such a thick book and the complete collection of Vladimir Ilyich.

The first article I googled was the one I picked up.

War and peace - it is the only thing that I have not read from the school program, but I have read a manual on this work in order to have something to answer in class.

SZZY: The school curriculum in the late '90s was overloaded with materials; it was fashionable to add "forbidden people" to the school curriculum at the teacher's initiative; our teacher couldn't find room for anything she wasn't given at the university to read, she added everything to the curriculum, including Solzhenitsyn, Bulgakov and Pasternak .... high school literature was hell (hell)))

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