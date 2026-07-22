Interesting and Humour - page 2672
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This is not the Palace of Versailles, built by Louis XIV, but a pharmaceutical factory in Harbin.http://pharmika.ru/?p=17687
Poor consumers of these products.... How beautiful our "sores" can look...
An ex-spouse divided his property after his divorce in a way that no court in the world could have done.
The man simply sawed in half every item in the house, including the car, furniture, television... and even a teddy bear.
He videotaped the entire process, with the caption "Thank you for 12 'wonderful' years, Laura, and hello to my successor!"
Gaius Julius Caesar once solved a dispute between a mother and father over who owned their newborn child in a similar way: he simply hacked it in half with his sword and gave the pieces to the disputants.
Caesar did what?
He wrote he cut him in half!
he saw in person!
By and large, it's nothing new. Gaius Julius Caesar once solved a dispute between a mother and father over who owned their newborn child in a similar way: he simply hacked it in half with his sword and gave the pieces to the disputants.
Actually, Caesar had nothing to do with it. It's a slightly twisted parable about King Solomon. And there were two mothers arguing over who the baby belonged to. And he didn't chop them up, he just offered to chop them up. And then the baby's true mother gave him up in favour of the other one. "I'd rather have him live with another woman than die." After that, Solomon had the child delivered to her.
Oh, boy! Bikes are born or die!
Gaius Julius Caesar's reputation - saved
- That's right. Only it wasn't Rabinovich, it was Ivanov. And not "Volga", but 100 rubles. And not in the lottery, but in cards. And he didn't win, he lost.
Oh, how! Bikes are born or die !
Gaius Julius Caesar's reputation - saved