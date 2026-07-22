Interesting and Humour - page 4166
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What, did they let the bear out again?
He has been for a long time. He just doesn't want to come in here.
He has been for a long time. He just doesn't want to come in here
Electronic Payments Association 91 Wimpole Street, London W1G 0EF, UK Company No. 07637944, VAT Number: GB 168 0010 38 EPAYMENTS COACH TARIFFS I. OPERATIONS Transaction USD EUR RUB Free of charge Free of charge Account opening Free of charge Free of charge Account closing Free of charge Maintenance of account inactive for more than 12 months ₽1,5 per month ₽170 per month II. ESTABLISHMENT TRANSFERS Transaction USD EUR RUB Free of charge Free of charge Free of charge Free of charge To a bank account Local transfer in currency: AED, AUD, BGN, CAD, CHF, CNY, CZK, DKK, GBP, HKD, HUF, ILS, JPY, MXN, NZD, NOK, PLN, RON, SAR, SGD, SEK, THB, TRY, QAR, ZAR $3 €2.5 ₽200 International Transfer 0,5% (min $15) 0.5% (min €15) 0.5% (min ₽900) To bank card 2.9% (min $3.5) 2.9% (min €3) 2.9% (min ₽125) In WebMoney 2% 2% 2% 2% In Yandex.Money 2% 2% 2% 2% In QIWI 2% 2% 2% III. TAKE PAYMENTS2 Transaction USD EUR RUB Free of charge Free of charge Bank wire transfer Free of charge Free of charge Processing of unidentified bank transfers and transfers with invalid details $30 €35 ₽3000 To ePayments card from WebMoney 1% (min $5) 1% (min €5) - From bank card 2.6% 2.6% 2.6% From Yandex.Money 2% 2% 2%
What's the point of doing that? With such interest, it's creepy! I looked at Xapo bitcoin wallet, it transfers directly to Uzbek visa card without interest. But Web many, on the contrary, allow one cryptocurrency and prohibit the other for Uzbeks. Although we do not have a law banning cryptocurrency.
Needed solely for the relationship with MKL, as an intermediary on WM.
My wife is away on holiday. In the two weeks she was away, the rubbish was taken out only once. Conclusion - the wife littered the house!
***
In a small American town, a businessman decided to open a pub. Trouble was, it was on the same street as a church. Naturally, the church leadership did not like it and in every sermon called on the townspeople to oppose it and pray that God would punish the negligent businessman. The day before the pub was due to open, a violent thunderstorm struck the tavern and it burned to the ground. The churchmen were happy, but not for long. The owner of the tavern sued them for damages. They naturally denied the damage. After listening to both sides, the judge remarked: "I do not yet know what verdict to reach, but from the materials of the case it follows that some tavern owner believes in the power of prayer, while the entire church leadership somehow does not... "
***
Credit denial? There's an easy way to get revenge. You go to that bank and take out a safe deposit box for a year (you'll have to go broke). Better yet, get a couple of friends to buy a few more boxes. You buy a frozen fish (with giblets) and put it in a tray. It's pretty airtight, and the slop won't leak. According to the terms of the agreement, the bank cannot open your box during the entire term. Moreover, it is also difficult to determine the source of the stench if there are several fish in different places in the deposit box. After a year you can send a written permission to break the contract, if your feelings of revenge have been satisfied. It is not a good idea to go to the bank in person. They say it's the Italian way and it's been tried in real life.
Confirmed! In summer I live alone, I really take out the rubbish once every 1-2 weeks. And now every day!
There are three traps that steal happiness:
1. Regret for the past.
2. Anxiety for the future.
3. Ungratefulness for the present.
***
A child writes: "RADITELS". I say, "What is the correct word? " The child answers, squinting: "HAPPY." I don't even want to correct it.)
***
Wanted to go to sleep, began to count sheep, then wondered where they run and why they are so many. Stayed up till 4:00 in the morning.
***
I had to come home drunk and say to my dad, "Can't you get enough air?"
***
Cum: "Wait and see" was on this morning. So I figured out what the Wolf was doing before the whole Bunny thing... Purely watching him behave. I'm guessing he's about 20-25 years old in the first series. Probably served in the army. And he wasn't in the construction battalion, but at least in the Airborne.How? Let's see.
Me: Interesting. Tell me : )
Kum: An excellent technique of wielding weapons. And non-standard. With a harpoon on a moving target to break the rope. Use of a lasso. Excellent physical training. Was able to disarm an opponent armed with edged weapons with a poker. Handles weapons of the past (catapult) Calm under fire (museum scene). And that's just the beginning...
Me: Keep going.
Kum: Drives pretty much anything that drives and floats/flights... A motorbike, a race car, a roller, an excavator, an airport trolley, a boat...
Me: Our answer to James Bond? Wolf-007? ?!
Kum: DB is humbly envious! Did DB jump without a parachute? Wolf did. Without a doubt. And what a planning technique! He had to have good judgement and sense of air flow to calculate the trajectory of his movement along three domes! Again... This is an attitude to cops. A kind of condescending mockery... Only paratroopers here on August 2nd can do that.
Me: And a cheeky attitude.
Kum: That's right. So my money's on the GRU captain. He's probably fired for being a squabbling character. And judging by the fact that Hare is a natural major (below why), he probably got into a fight with someone's son. Why is the Hare a major? So. Seems to be a kid, but he's got his own flat. He's always in the lead. He's on concert or television. He doesn't work anywhere, but he's welcomed everywhere. He even took part in a foreigners' meeting at the 1980 Olympics. And that's a big deal...
Me: I was thinking about GRU too. But the behaviour is like a bastard... Not that education. "Attended a meeting of foreigners at the Olympics-80... . And that's a wow... "+1
Kum: But the behavior's bogus... It's contrived. Imagine that you're the elite! And then bam! And you "deserved to rest".
Me: I don't know, I don't know.
Kum: More to the top of the list. Excellent crowd behavior. Trained in surveillance and enemy recognition. Remember how quickly you tracked down Bunny in a crowded park from the Ferris wheel. Sniper training is highly likely.
Me: Yeah, the skill set is unorthodox.
Kum: Maybe working undercover behind the scenes?
- My son has diction problems. Do you know any short phrases?
- There's a hill with a pile next to the pit, I'll go out on the hill, I'll fix the pile. - ...
... Now I'm having trouble...
The bomb, the Grail! How to raise dough over the winter.