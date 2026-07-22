Interesting and Humour - page 3860
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Think about your own laws, they are tougher in places.
Your position is already clear to everyone. Everything is good for them, everything is bad for us. And you do not even allow the idea that we can have something good. So it is not interesting, nothing new).
Your position is already clear to everyone. Everything is good for them, and everything is bad for us. And you don't even allow for the idea that we can have something good, so it's not interesting, it's nothing new).
That's the kind of thing I did not write or say.
Why? That's what they used to think, then it turns out he's just pretending to sting himself and feigning death, like to get away from him, and then boom, surprise.
You mean you need a 'SamoBan' button?
You mean you need a 'SamoBan' button?
Yes :)
Yes :)
Then we need a 'Remove moderator from branch' button for a day or a week.
And then we moderators would come to such a branch in a week, there would be a big branch of 50 sheets and self-bans (the topicstarter self-bans for a week before the moderators come to the branch, saving the others), and the branch could be read like a work of art.
Just kidding, but ...
I remember when I moderated the tsd forum, the most active were the Americans. I used to turn off my computer at night and go to bed. And they would start opening threads in the meantime. I would wake up in the morning and see a lot of threads and some posts with showdowns like "What did you call me? I was in the U.S. Sixth Fleet, I served in the U.S. Sixth Fleet, and you ... "; another - "What?! I was in Vietnam, and I'm you and all your ..."
:)
It was too late to ban someone, too late to delete posts; it was only possible to delete threads in exceptional cases, but it was rare.
So everyone was waiting for the moderators to go to bed, and then ...
But, by the way, the best threads on the forum were opened at that time - when there were no moderators, no oversight and there was freedom of expression.
Then a 'Remove from a thread moderator' button for a day or a week is needed.
And then we, moderators, will come to such a branch in a week, there will be a large branch of 50 sheets and self-bans (the topicstarter self-banned for a week before the moderators come to the branch, saving the rest), and the branch can be read as a work of art.
Just kidding, but ...
The Forex market and trading is a very nerve-racking process - consequently users often ask to 'ban me for a week - I'm exhausted'.
The Forex market and trading is a very nerve-racking process - accordingly users often ask to "ban me for a week - I've had it".
It's a confusion of values because a ban is considered a disgrace.
In my time at English resources a ban is a sign of activeness of a usher. For example, there were such arguments on forex-factory forum like "who are you?", "and who are you? "who am I? I've been banned three times on ... forum got banned three times" ... and it was like a medal.
If you get banned not for advertising, not for decompiling, not for some spam, but for the cause, it was always an honour in the English forex.
The most active users on known anglisky resources (I judge by tsd forum) had several bans, any anglisky forex forum is dreaming to get such a user.
---------------
That's how it was in our time.
And now ... there's no one to get banned for anything ... you just read the threads...
If there is such a button, it will start - here my comrade is asking to unban him, he pressed the button by accident.