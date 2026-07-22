Interesting and Humour - page 4706

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Andrey Dik:

You're not getting the atmosphere, Petya! Every creak and rustle can be heard perfectly, and here's a one-legged grandfather (who had a wooden prosthesis when he was alive) sneaking through closed windows and doors and silently walking around the floors in the dark... well)))))

yeah i immediately snapped and ran to check who the girl saw! - no one.

Grandpa didn't give his soul to God at the orphanage, did he?
They usually show up where they left off.

 
Roman:

Didn't Granddad give his soul to God in a boarding school, by any chance?
They usually show up where they left off.

Yeah, that's where the caretaker's room is and where Grandpa left this world.

 
Andrey Dik:

You're not getting the atmosphere, Petya! Every creak and rustle can be heard perfectly well, and here's a one-legged grandfather (who had a wooden prosthesis when he was alive) somehow sneaking through closed windows and doors and silently walking around the floors in the dark... well)))))

yeah i immediately snapped and ran to check who the girl saw! - no one.

I got it.))) It's a great story, no doubt about it.)
 
Andrey Dik:

Yeah, I immediately jumped up and ran to check who the girl saw! - nobody.

Andrey Dik:

A friend of mine decided to tell me a story that happened to him recently.

It's a good example of how such stories appear and get detailed and mystical.

 
TheXpert:

A prime example of how stories like this come out and get detailed and mystical.

yeah, right.
But it was so fucking weird.
 
Roman:

Rena, what a Windows in the early 80s in the Soviet Union ))

Really. I just got Windows v2.0 with FDD in '88 and was developing a sound editor. Didn't like it very much, bailed until v3.11 when it already had a normal LAN. The HDD was already there.

 

sharp visors !


 

pick up the phone !


 

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Yuriy Zaytsev:

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Yura. Are you the one who got yourself banned?

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