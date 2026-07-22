Interesting and Humour - page 4706
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You're not getting the atmosphere, Petya! Every creak and rustle can be heard perfectly, and here's a one-legged grandfather (who had a wooden prosthesis when he was alive) sneaking through closed windows and doors and silently walking around the floors in the dark... well)))))
yeah i immediately snapped and ran to check who the girl saw! - no one.
Grandpa didn't give his soul to God at the orphanage, did he?
They usually show up where they left off.
Didn't Granddad give his soul to God in a boarding school, by any chance?
They usually show up where they left off.
Yeah, that's where the caretaker's room is and where Grandpa left this world.
You're not getting the atmosphere, Petya! Every creak and rustle can be heard perfectly well, and here's a one-legged grandfather (who had a wooden prosthesis when he was alive) somehow sneaking through closed windows and doors and silently walking around the floors in the dark... well)))))
yeah i immediately snapped and ran to check who the girl saw! - no one.
Yeah, I immediately jumped up and ran to check who the girl saw! - nobody.
Andrey Dik:
A friend of mine decided to tell me a story that happened to him recently.
It's a good example of how such stories appear and get detailed and mystical.
A prime example of how stories like this come out and get detailed and mystical.
Rena, what a Windows in the early 80s in the Soviet Union ))
Really. I just got Windows v2.0 with FDD in '88 and was developing a sound editor. Didn't like it very much, bailed until v3.11 when it already had a normal LAN. The HDD was already there.
sharp visors !
pick up the phone !
.
.
Yura. Are you the one who got yourself banned?