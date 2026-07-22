Interesting and Humour - page 3726
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Exactly. The woman is practical and not lyrical, she thought: why do I need this old man, with this money I can support two young ones).
I can imagine the moral state of her ex-husband, probably now thinking: What a bitch, with this money I could support a harem for the rest of my life instead of you!
Training is now paid, in this particular case it is training to draw up a prenuptial agreement.
PS.
Although such steps can have another purpose: to financially protect children and their mother from the claims of third parties, such as the state.
Recommend worthwhile talking Ukrainian IT journalists for the airwaves
You're on fire!
Do you mean Ukrainian speakers?
Standing talking.
Standing talking?
;)
You're on fire!
Do you mean Ukrainian speakers?
No . From Ukraine. Sunday night broadcast.
No . From Ukraine. It's Sunday night.
Look on FB and Skype them.
On VK and OK don't look, don't....
...What should I do if the cat pissed in my shoe?...
Find a 'cat psychologist' and get counselling. Animal experts say that animals don't do anything for nothing.
If the cost of the consultation, or the relevance of the factor provoking the cat's behaviour, prove more valuable to you than the cat, then look for a vet (or Vietnamese students) instead of a psychologist and say to your furry cat: "Goodbye! We are parting forever, but in my heart you will live forever!".
the most interesting moment is when the pencil goes in the bottle........................... - I agree with hotabych))