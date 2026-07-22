Interesting and Humour - page 2850
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OK. But with this bait, he won't be "road fisherman" anymore.
He'll become a NEO Fisherman.
A NEO sounds proud!
During these 5 minutes, one can agree that the 1st one, the tallest one, for example, will name white if there are even number of white guys standing in front of them or will name black if there are odd number of white guys standing in front of them.
And then it goes on as usual. And it doesn't matter if the tallest one guesses the colour of his cap or not, because the other nine will definitely give the right answers. And therefore will not be eaten.
Factories are starting to get excited about New Year's Eve sweets.
Send the aliens away.
That's right!
Maybe they should also paint a plate....
Factories are starting to get excited about New Year's Eve sweets.
Factories are starting to get excited about New Year's Eve sweets.
And it's not clear who the sweets are made for!