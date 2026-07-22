Interesting and Humour - page 4914
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The prospect is not a pleasant one. A film from seven years ago has become relevant today.
ROSN Rosneft's ROSN after the dividend gep,
Even though Sechin is famous for having a salary of 5,000,000 a day, which is actually his only achievement in life.
Anyway, I'm not afraid to play ROSN, I don't mind getting profits after the dividend gap.
I know a trader who does not like ROSN, he does not like Sechin :)))
ROSN Rosneft's ROSN after the dividend gep,
Even though Sechin is famous for having a salary of 5,000,000 a day, which is actually his only achievement in life.
Anyway, I'm not afraid to play ROSN, I don't mind getting profits after the dividend gap.
I know a trader who does not like Sechin :)))
He scares Sechin)).
I have an acquaintance. So he said.
-That's it! I'm quitting smoking. How long I'm going to feed this Lukashenko.
Now that's a serious scare.)
What a scare he gave Sechin))
I have an acquaintance. So he said.
-that's it! I'm quitting smoking. How long I'm going to feed this Lukashenko.
Now that's a serious scare.)
)))
That's the way modern youth thinks)
I love the kitties in the ribbon...
ROSN Rosneft's ROSN after the dividend gep,
Even though Sechin is famous for having a salary of 5,000,000 a day, which is actually his only achievement in life.
Anyway, I'm not afraid to play ROSN, I don't mind getting profits after the dividend gap.
I know a trader who does not like ROSN, he doesn't like Sechin :))
salary !
What a scare he gave Sechin))
I have an acquaintance. So he said.
-that's it! I'm quitting smoking. How long I'm going to feed this Lukashenko.
Now that's a serious scare.)
Your cigarettes are cheap. Excise duties are minimal.
You're welcome to get high.