Interesting and Humour - page 4914

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The prospect is not a pleasant one. A film from seven years ago has become relevant today.


 
- Hello, is this the helpdesk?
- Yes. What's your emergency?
- I want to get drunk in the morning!
- I second that!
 
How cool, a fancy headline.

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ROSN Rosneft's ROSN after the dividend gep,

Even though Sechin is famous for having a salary of 5,000,000 a day, which is actually his only achievement in life.

Anyway, I'm not afraid to play ROSN, I don't mind getting profits after the dividend gap.

I know a trader who does not like ROSN, he does not like Sechin :)))

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

ROSN Rosneft's ROSN after the dividend gep,

Even though Sechin is famous for having a salary of 5,000,000 a day, which is actually his only achievement in life.

Anyway, I'm not afraid to play ROSN, I don't mind getting profits after the dividend gap.

I know a trader who does not like Sechin :)))

He scares Sechin)).

I have an acquaintance. So he said.

-That's it! I'm quitting smoking. How long I'm going to feed this Lukashenko.

Now that's a serious scare.)

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

What a scare he gave Sechin))

I have an acquaintance. So he said.

-that's it! I'm quitting smoking. How long I'm going to feed this Lukashenko.

Now that's a serious scare.)


Does Lukashenko sell cigarettes? Somewhere in the main square of Minsk.
 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Is Lukashenko selling cigarettes? Somewhere on the main square in Minsk.

)))

That's the way modern youth thinks)

 

I love the kitties in the ribbon...


 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

ROSN Rosneft's ROSN after the dividend gep,

Even though Sechin is famous for having a salary of 5,000,000 a day, which is actually his only achievement in life.

Anyway, I'm not afraid to play ROSN, I don't mind getting profits after the dividend gap.

I know a trader who does not like ROSN, he doesn't like Sechin :))

salary !


 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

What a scare he gave Sechin))

I have an acquaintance. So he said.

-that's it! I'm quitting smoking. How long I'm going to feed this Lukashenko.

Now that's a serious scare.)

Your cigarettes are cheap. Excise duties are minimal.

You're welcome to get high.

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