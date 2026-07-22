Interesting and Humour - page 2371

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Когда нет денег на море
Когда нет денег на море
  • 2014.07.30
  • dimka_jd
  • dimka-jd.livejournal.com
Ребята из Орловской области устроили бассейн в квартире с помощью обычной пленки:
 
http://www.utro.ru/articles/2014/07/25/1205569.shtml
Перельман уехал из России
Перельман уехал из России
  • utro.ru
Петербургский математик Григорий Перельман, знаменитый тем, что доказал гипотезу Пуанкаре, недавно уехал жить в Швецию. Об этом пишет Комсомольская правда со ссылкой на анонимный источник. Совершить такой поступок математика заставила нужда. Некогда потрясшему свет своим отказом от премии в $1 млн Перельману не на что было жить. "Он...
 
MetaDriver:
http://www.utro.ru/articles/2014/07/25/1205569.shtml
At least it will come in handy there. The homeland only needs hydrocarbon pipe maintenance :(
 
 
 

Pink Beach, Bahamas . I wish I was there now!

 

An immortal bridge in the Taï mountains. When the rocks fell, they miraculously wedged themselves between the rocks.


 

A bear rescued a drowning crow from death at the Budapest Zoo >>>

Медведь спас от гибели тонущую ворону в зоопарке Будапешта
Медведь спас от гибели тонущую ворону в зоопарке Будапешта
  • 2014.08.01
  • russian.rt.com
Трогательное видео было выложено на YouTube пользователем Aleksander Medveš. Медведь, живущий в зоопарке Будапешта сидит у затянутого ряской пруда, куда попала ворона. Животное не торопясь оглядывает птицу, которая не может взлететь и беспомощно шлепает намокшими крыльями. Затем медведь, помогая себе лапой, крайне бережно цепляет зубами ворону...
 

How to re-light an extinguished candle

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