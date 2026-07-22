Interesting and Humour - page 2371
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http://www.utro.ru/articles/2014/07/25/1205569.shtml
Pink Beach, Bahamas . I wish I was there now!
An immortal bridge in the Taï mountains. When the rocks fell, they miraculously wedged themselves between the rocks.
A bear rescued a drowning crow from death at the Budapest Zoo >>>
How to re-light an extinguished candle