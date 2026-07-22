Interesting and Humour - page 1670

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Simple and tasteful. So fuck knows, it's time to get the granny irons and frying pans out.

http://timer.od.ua/news/kitaytsi_zavezli_v_sankt_peterburg_partiyu_utyugov_shpionov_203.html

 
ivandurak:

Shit, she's going to grow up later.

I'm shocked! I'll show my son (6 years old) for extra motivation :) - I work on the sack with him from time to time too...

 

Watch out! Not the norm.

 
 
DC2008:

Watch out! Not the norm.

I waited and waited, put up with this sweet pop, thought he might at least give her a smack at the end of the clip... No... (bleep) her...
 
zfs:.... утюги-шпионы

As soon as the Chinese 'partners' disguise the microphones and transmitters as screws and caps and wiring, the world will be under the hood of their experts... ...it'll be a matter of sabotage.

 
 
vspexp:

seen for myself

black hole))
 
 
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