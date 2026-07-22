Interesting and Humour - page 1670
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Simple and tasteful. So fuck knows, it's time to get the granny irons and frying pans out.
http://timer.od.ua/news/kitaytsi_zavezli_v_sankt_peterburg_partiyu_utyugov_shpionov_203.html
Shit, she's going to grow up later.
I'm shocked! I'll show my son (6 years old) for extra motivation :) - I work on the sack with him from time to time too...
Watch out! Not the norm.
Watch out! Not the norm.
As soon as the Chinese 'partners' disguise the microphones and transmitters as screws and caps and wiring, the world will be under the hood of their experts... ...it'll be a matter of sabotage.
seen for myself