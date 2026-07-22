Interesting and Humour - page 4771

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Aleksey Nikolayev:

A physicist and a mathematician about music)


That's beautiful. I like Pushnoy. Savvatev didn't cause any syncrosia either.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Yes, it's beautiful! :)

It's a beautiful bloody picture.

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Went for a walk in the park yesterday, there are signs hanging up:


 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Went for a walk in the park yesterday, signs hanging up:


Worthy.

 

if you cross a peach and a viper, you get a fart.

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That's where the dough rolls in. You can rewind to 18 minutes at a time. The dudes are +-20, like self-made. 18+


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Олег avtomat:

Cool football! 10 points.

 
Clarity has set in... Clarity has set in...
 
Михаил Шерстнёв:
Clarity has arrived...

that's it, there's nowhere to go!

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