Interesting and Humour - page 1742
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No in motion? I wonder what will fly forward - the ball or the balls...
Would you mind scribbling where the performance is better, with Delon or with Celentano?
Would you mind scribbling where the performance is better, with Delon or with Celentano?
Better Mina without Celentano.