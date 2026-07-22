Interesting and Humour - page 1742

New comment
 
 
A teacher's note in Daria Doncova's school diary: "Your daughter has prepared a report on biology. I've been reading it for three weeks now. I hope the killer isn't a zebra."
 
Open space, a space station in orbit. An astronaut is hanging by the hatch, strapped on a rope, drumming his hands and feet into the wall with a roar:
- Open up, asshole!!! What's the fucking habit of asking: "Who's there?!"!
 
 

server:


No in motion? I wonder what will fly forward - the ball or the balls...
 
artmedia70:
No in motion? I wonder what will fly forward - the ball or the balls...
 

Would you mind scribbling where the performance is better, with Delon or with Celentano?

 
http://coub.com/view/s3mrb4r
 
http://coub.com/view/65uxcdw0
 
Yoschik:

Would you mind scribbling where the performance is better, with Delon or with Celentano?

Better Mina without Celentano.


1...173517361737173817391740174117421743174417451746174717481749...4979
New comment