Interesting and Humour - page 4694

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hello from the 90s ! where are all these people now ?


 
Denis Sartakov:

Hello from the 90s! Where are all these people now?


What I've noticed.

In the 90s, the arts ran out and there was a degradation of public culture all over the world. In the west, the peak was earlier. They peaked earlier))

 

Kir Bulychev

"A Million Adventures, 1982


 
Дмитрий:

Kir Bulychev

"A Million Adventures, 1982


It's all been done before.

And it's been repeated many times.

Quickly forgotten.

And Oriental women have not forgotten. Wore headbands until now))

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

It's all been done before.

And it has been repeated many times.

It is quickly forgotten.

And Oriental women have not forgotten. They wore headbands until now)).

The fashion for the veil will come back again.

 
Дмитрий:

Kir Bulychev

"A Million Adventures, 1982


 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Which I have noticed.

In the 90s, the arts ran out and the culture of society all over the world deteriorated. In the West, the peak was earlier. They peaked earlier)).

An artist can create most productively when he is pinned down/restricted and hungry.

 
I also disagree with the degradation of art. Art at that time had shifted where it was supposed to be - towards the masses. There were photo exhibitions (in genres that were unimaginable), exhibitions of all kinds of avant-garde artists, all kinds of amateur music groups... street musicians...
 

There's a guy who posted this, says I can't think of a caption for this masterpiece.


 
Denis Sartakov:

There's a guy who posted this, and he says he can't think of a caption for this masterpiece.


As it is, it's called "hanging". In what other case would you think of such a thing?

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