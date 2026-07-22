Interesting and Humour - page 4694
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hello from the 90s ! where are all these people now ?
Hello from the 90s! Where are all these people now?
What I've noticed.
In the 90s, the arts ran out and there was a degradation of public culture all over the world. In the west, the peak was earlier. They peaked earlier))
Kir Bulychev
"A Million Adventures, 1982
Kir Bulychev
"A Million Adventures, 1982
It's all been done before.
And it's been repeated many times.
Quickly forgotten.
And Oriental women have not forgotten. Wore headbands until now))
It's all been done before.
And it has been repeated many times.
It is quickly forgotten.
And Oriental women have not forgotten. They wore headbands until now)).
The fashion for the veil will come back again.
Kir Bulychev
"A Million Adventures, 1982
Which I have noticed.
In the 90s, the arts ran out and the culture of society all over the world deteriorated. In the West, the peak was earlier. They peaked earlier)).
An artist can create most productively when he is pinned down/restricted and hungry.
There's a guy who posted this, says I can't think of a caption for this masterpiece.
There's a guy who posted this, and he says he can't think of a caption for this masterpiece.
As it is, it's called "hanging". In what other case would you think of such a thing?