Interesting and Humour - page 2082
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It's the top programmers on one website.
So I'm not there... That's a miss... Who are they then? Please. You have to know the heroes by sight.
The memory is with the soldering iron madam somewhere. She doesn't dare ask. Can't talk. It's hinting. I'll go look for madam... We have to save her.
И ... this... I'm embarrassed to ask you, what's with all the glitches in the corners? And what are those thermometers in the heads of the two of them?
Some kind of stray cheese... ...a condom, a thing with eyes on its ears and a blue... with a pussy for a nose...
Where do they sell cigarettes like that?
Advertising is forbidden (
Kindergarten... Haven't you ever seen SpongeBob... ? I'm sorry... That's how my daughter started...
Jen, the last time I went to kindergarten... uh... 300 years ago.
What's with the beans? "I know Tom and Jerry, I've even met Tom and Jerry somewhere...
Nah... I don't like that kind of stuff. I won't let my kids watch condoms with sponges on them. It's worse than a native babka...
ZS. Zhen, why don't we code the system for the new four?
Zzzy. Why don't you read your profile?
Zhen, the last time I went to kindergarten... uh... 300 years ago.
What's with the beans? "I know Tom and Jerry, I've even met Tom and Jerry somewhere...
Nah... I don't like that kind of stuff. I won't let my kids watch condoms with sponges. It's worse than a native babka...
ZS. Zhenya, why don't we code the system for the new four?
ZZZY. Why don't you read your messages in your profile?
can you do it ? :-))) or will you fight with tortilla ? I myself tried to get in ... went to get a beer... as nina hagen sang - no it's not... :-)))
ps sabbaths I read (Marinka (c)) but they are not there... :-(((
can you do it ? :-))) or are you going to fight the tortilla ? i tried to get in myself... went to get a beer... as nina hagen sang - no it's not... :-)))
ps sabbaths I read (Marinka (c)) but they are not there... :-(((
Stop drinking. Of course we will - no problem. Posts not on the fourth - it's all clear to me there. Here in your private.
Who's the tortilla? Marinka is a tranny. And Tortilla?
The Facebook empire That's the way it should be in Russia!
Good morning