Interesting and Humour - page 3765
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Of course it does. In fact, cars were invented first ))))
( post paid for by the state department )
Well, they used to bury people without coffins in ancient times,
when did they start burying in coffins?
Well, the image of a coffin, for example, has nothing to do with the shape of today's military vehicles.)
The post was paid for by Transaction Repeater Full
Well, they used to bury without coffins in ancient times,
when did they start burying in coffins?
Well, the image of a coffin, for example, has nothing to do with the shape of today's military vehicles.)
Yeah, yeah, they buried them in cars.
when did this form of coffin even come into being?
was that the shape of the coffin in question?
...
was that the shape of the coffin in question?
It's about right. Without the protrusion on top.
It's about right. Without the protrusion on top.
Military vehicles are shaped like this to have a better chance of ricocheting, I don't know what you call it.
I don't know when they started making coffins like this, it's harder to make and usually more expensive than a normal box, maybe that's where the shape comes from.
There is some good news
There is some good news
"If a man doesn't start working on himself, the devil will find him another job - to find faults in others?"
Have you met Golubev? Promised to ban and cheated, the dog. Can't do anything.
You'll see, give him a kick in the pants to speed him up.
There is some good news
What's that? Did the nephew ask his uncle to put in a good word?