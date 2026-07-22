Interesting and Humour - page 3973

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Andrew Petras:

Above.

the idea certainly takes precedence, there can be no other discussion here.
the bible says: "by their deeds you shall know them".
It follows that the idea reveals its essence in deeds.
If deeds destroy a society, the idea is bad, but if deeds create and develop the society, the idea is creative.

With respect.
 

Arrestees face 7 yearsin Russia forbitcoincashing


https://hi-tech.mail.ru/news/bitcoin-arest/

 
geratdc:

Yes, I see. There are already three known solutions. And how many are unknown?

At least eight are known.
If you take the first one and rotate it 90 degrees, you get three more, i.e. a total of 4.
Mirroring each one will give another 4 - a total of 8 solutions.
It is possible that there are 8 more ... and more ...
 
Artyom Trishkin:

After two days, the miracle was swollen and prevented from walking?

Artem, share with the people how you treated it! Your father with a belt or your wife with pills?
 
STARIJ:
Artem, share with the people how you were treated! Your father with a belt or your wife with pills?

Mushrooms. 150% vision !!! I see things that aren't there :)))

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Mushrooms. 150% vision !!! I see things that aren't there :)))

Using augmented reality technology Mushroom? )

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

using augmented reality technology? )

So...

It's called GrOb technology ;)

 
 

In honour of the 100th anniversary of the Moskovsky district in St. Petersburg, a curb-to-curb monument by architect Vyacheslav Bukhaev will be erected at the intersection of Moskovsky Prospekt and Aviation Street
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Aleksey Levashov:

In honour of the 100th anniversary of the Moskovsky district in St. Petersburg, a curb-to-curb monument by architect Vyacheslav Bukhayev will be erected at the intersection of Moskovsky Prospekt and Aviatsionnaya Street
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More and more our lives are being turned into garbage by all kinds of "masterpieces of art". Swans made of tyres, sculptures from empty bottles, cans, plastic is practically at every step. Who and when will say NO to this outrage when Malevich's square is thrown into the trash? Where does art reflect the reality of life and its beauty? Where in the back of our minds has it all been stuffed, displaying utter mediocrity? Why shove this rubbish into people's minds and say it is"art"?

With respect.
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