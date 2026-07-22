Interesting and Humour - page 3973
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Above.
the bible says: "by their deeds you shall know them".
It follows that the idea reveals its essence in deeds.
If deeds destroy a society, the idea is bad, but if deeds create and develop the society, the idea is creative.
With respect.
Arrestees face 7 yearsin Russia forbitcoincashing
https://hi-tech.mail.ru/news/bitcoin-arest/
Yes, I see. There are already three known solutions. And how many are unknown?
If you take the first one and rotate it 90 degrees, you get three more, i.e. a total of 4.
Mirroring each one will give another 4 - a total of 8 solutions.
It is possible that there are 8 more ... and more ...
After two days, the miracle was swollen and prevented from walking?
Artem, share with the people how you were treated! Your father with a belt or your wife with pills?
Mushrooms. 150% vision !!! I see things that aren't there :)))
Mushrooms. 150% vision !!! I see things that aren't there :)))
Using augmented reality technology Mushroom? )
using augmented reality technology? )
So...
It's called GrOb technology ;)
In honour of the 100th anniversary of the Moskovsky district in St. Petersburg, a curb-to-curb monument by architect Vyacheslav Bukhaev will be erected at the intersection of Moskovsky Prospekt and Aviation Street
.
In honour of the 100th anniversary of the Moskovsky district in St. Petersburg, a curb-to-curb monument by architect Vyacheslav Bukhayev will be erected at the intersection of Moskovsky Prospekt and Aviatsionnaya Street
.
With respect.