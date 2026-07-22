Interesting and Humour - page 4219

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ILNUR777:
Can I do it again? I'll do my best.

There's a bunch of astral beasts sitting on you, blocking the flow of light. Try again to tune into the divine light and bring it into the body until it fills. That's all for the first stage.

 
Aleksey Ivanov:
See
Andrei, people are being ironic.
No, he's not lying. It's normal.
 
Andrei:

there are a bunch of astral beasts sitting on you, blocking the flow of light. Try again to tune into the divine light and bring it into the body until it fills. This is all for the first stage.

So give by ni flow of energy. What kind of light entity is it that leaves a man alone with these creatures.(
 
ILNUR777:
So give it to me with a stream of energy.
you can try to make the flow stronger... tune your mind to a higher light and let it flow through your head into your body and write what you feel...
 
Andrei:

It's the other way round, just the opposite. Through the ether, it works the hardest.

Maybe you could try it, just one thought...

I won't try it, of course, for the simple reason that I'm on the subject. Long time ago, when you, most likely, were not yet on earth, I was engaged in yoga, karate, Eastern philosophy, conducted, mainly over the girls with fellow students at the university, psychological experiments, dives into various plans of being and in their past lives. What are these plans and effects to write on the forums for programmers is just a profanation of this knowledge.
 
Aleksey Ivanov:
I won't try it, of course, for the simple reason that I'm on the subject. Once upon a time long ago, when you most likely were not yet in the world, I practiced yoga, karate, Oriental philosophy, conducted, mostly on fellow-girls at the university, psychological experiments, diving into various plans of being and into their past lives. What are these plans and effects to write on the forums for programmers is just a profanation of this knowledge.
If you think that this is philosophy-psychology, it is not about that at all. There is no immersion here either - there is an initiation into a higher divine light. Dark people and sorcerers are not capable of such test, they are afraid of light...
 
ILNUR777:
So give it to me with a stream of energy. What kind of light essence is it that leaves a person alone with these creatures?

Once you let the light in, you can unhook them from yourself... you don't have to kill them, for example you can turn them into white...

 
Andrei:
If you think this is philosophy-psychology, it's not about that at all... There is no immersion here either - there is an initiation into a higher divine light. Dark people and sorcerers are not capable of such test, they are afraid of light ...
If we are starting to engage in occult fantasies, what, in your opinion, promotes success in trading: (1) initiation to the divine higher light or (2) to the dark forces?
 
Aleksey Ivanov:
If the occult fantasies begin, "What do you think contributes to success in trading: (1) joining the higher divine light or (2) the darker forces?"

Only Darkness Only Hardcore!

 
Andrei:

there are a bunch of astral beasts sitting on you, blocking the flow of light. Try again to tune into the divine light and bring it into the body until it fills. This is all for the first stage.

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