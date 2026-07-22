Interesting and Humour - page 313
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Strange feelings when watching the video...
On the one hand, the communist ideology drummed into my head from my October Pioneer stagnant childhood...
On the other hand, the understanding and knowledge of all the atrocities of the Communist regime that we have already gained as adults ...
Honestly, sometimes out of habit I'd like to get up...
Not much time has passed for change... for perception...
It is not without reason that Moses led the Jews like Susanin for 40 years, oh not without reason.
Awesome!
Do you think it is already time to close short EUR positions or wait?