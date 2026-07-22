Interesting and Humour - page 313

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abolk:

Strange feelings when watching the video...

On the one hand, the communist ideology drummed into my head from my October Pioneer stagnant childhood...

On the other hand, the understanding and knowledge of all the atrocities of the Communist regime that we have already gained as adults ...

Honestly, sometimes out of habit I'd like to get up...

Not much time has passed for change... for perception...

It is not without reason that Moses led the Jews like Susanin for 40 years, oh not without reason.

 
Yeah. Poor Russia and us with it. Not so much for the Jews with their march. The trouble is the softness of Nicholas 2. Warm and soft. It's a crime for the leader of such a power to be so.
 
 
 
Mischek: Society banishes the clever
Great!
 
Mathemat:
Awesome!
Cool article. No comments. Or rather, there are a few. I've certainly noticed that it's not easy to train the brain. I even feel it sometimes as a "burning" sensation. My head gets hot. But rest is no longer acceptable to me. That is, I no longer enjoy it as much when I stop thinking and solving any tasks, as described there. Rather, on the contrary, there is discomfort and a desire to dive headlong into a project. If a project does not exist (it has been completed), then think of a new project. )))
 
Do you think it is time to close short EUR positions or wait?
 
pusheax:
Do you think it is already time to close short EUR positions or wait?
This is for the euroflood.
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