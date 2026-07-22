Interesting and Humour - page 1916
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Do all bears have it? Or is it just Naf-Naf?
No way.
Well, yes.
I don't use anything. I'm a stoned fox.
EZH!!! You go out for a couple of hours. You walk in, and there's... You've got a fucking problem... Come on, tell me what plantation you're using for cigarettes.
What do you call me now? You buried the bear half a metre down, you ate the hedgehog, you put on your sly red face and you say you're a fox... Fucking hell. The world is wobbly.
(chuckles) Come on.
- Who are you !?
- We are your associations.
- What do you do !?
- We speak for you.
- Who am I !? O_o
- You're nothing but a stoned fox. )))
EZH!!! You go out for a couple of hours. You walk in, and there's... You've got a fucking problem... Come on, tell me what plantations you're using for cigarettes.
What do you want me to call him now? You buried the bear half a metre down, ate the hedgehog, put a sly red face on and say you're a fox under the name of hedgehog... Fucking hell. The world is wobbly.
No. It was the conductor's idea with the fox. He wants me to look like a stoned moron.
It makes him feel more comfortable. So I said yes. I don't care, but he gets a kick out of it.
Good night
Good night
Goodnight
11 grand. You're... You're not sixteen years old, you'll be on the move by dawn, or even before.
Take a couple and say good night. Now you're worrying about him...
Oh, no. It was the conductor's idea with the fox. He wants me to look like a stoned idiot.
It makes him feel more comfortable. So I said yes. I don't care, but he gets a kick out of it.
11 grand. You're... You're not sixteen years old, you'll be on the move by dawn, or even before.
Take a couple and say good night. Now you're worrying about him...
I'm getting a little worried about me.
Not enough!