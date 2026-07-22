Interesting and Humour - page 1916

New comment
 
MetaDriver:
Do all bears have it? Or is it just Naf-Naf?
All of them, our latitudes.
 
Yoschik:
No way.

Well, yes.

 
Yoschik:
I don't use anything. I'm a stoned fox.

EZH!!! You go out for a couple of hours. You walk in, and there's... You've got a fucking problem... Come on, tell me what plantation you're using for cigarettes.

What do you call me now? You buried the bear half a metre down, you ate the hedgehog, you put on your sly red face and you say you're a fox... Fucking hell. The world is wobbly.

 
Yoschik:
(chuckles) Come on.

- Who are you !?

- We are your associations.

- What do you do !?

- We speak for you.

- Who am I !? O_o

- You're nothing but a stoned fox. )))

 
artmedia70:

EZH!!! You go out for a couple of hours. You walk in, and there's... You've got a fucking problem... Come on, tell me what plantations you're using for cigarettes.

What do you want me to call him now? You buried the bear half a metre down, ate the hedgehog, put a sly red face on and say you're a fox under the name of hedgehog... Fucking hell. The world is wobbly.

No. It was the conductor's idea with the fox. He wants me to look like a stoned moron.

It makes him feel more comfortable. So I said yes. I don't care, but he gets a kick out of it.

 

Good night



 
newdigital:

Good night

No ... You gotta be kidding me. What's a good night now?
 
newdigital:

Goodnight



11 grand. You're... You're not sixteen years old, you'll be on the move by dawn, or even before.

Take a couple and say good night. Now you're worrying about him...

 
Yoschik:

Oh, no. It was the conductor's idea with the fox. He wants me to look like a stoned idiot.

It makes him feel more comfortable. So I said yes. I don't care, but he gets a kick out of it.

Why don't you change into a hebemot? At least we'll have a laugh.
 
Yoschik:

11 grand. You're... You're not sixteen years old, you'll be on the move by dawn, or even before.

Take a couple and say good night. Now you're worrying about him...

I'm getting a little worried about me.

Not enough!

1...190919101911191219131914191519161917191819191920192119221923...4979
New comment