Interesting and Humour - page 4966
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Food of the gods. Montessori. Good research)))
Sorry, but it must be Terence McKenna.
Sorry, but it must be Terence McKenna.
Yes, I get it wrong all the time...)) But for some reason they always get it right)
(for some reason, they always get it right).
We're good at mushrooms, that's what we're good at)))
just a question - who are all these people ?
4 people rushed to write a robot for android mt4. But this is a deliberate deception!?
just a question - who are all these people ?
4 people rushed to write a robot for android mt4. But this is a deliberate fraud!?
I have this question almost from the first day of freelancing. Still no answer.
just a question - who are all these people ?
4 people rushed to write a robot for android mt4. But this is a deliberate deception!?
just a question - who are all these people ?
4 people rushed to write a robot for android mt4. But this is a deliberate fraud!
As a result, it will turn out that what was needed was an EA with a push and nothing else.
When the owner of this shaitan-code is notified, he will turn on his brain and manually open a position or not.
The Central Bank of Russia has introduced a 30% commission for individuals to buy currency on the exchange from 9:00 a.m. on 3 March
It is a temporary measure. The market goes up if everyone buys and goes down if everyone sells. Now it is not profitable to sell the rouble. Currency transfers abroad have also come to a halt.
The speculators (the 1% who are in the plus side) are actually making the most of the volatility now. Trading gold and oil.
As soon as oil goes $120+ the world recession will start, which means they will scratch their heads, think about it and negotiate with everyone.
Such world crises have actually happened before and in an even more intense form. And then the economy always began to grow.
Especially since 2/3 of the world's economies (Asia, East) have not yet opened the door. Holding on to the western 1/3 is sort of possible, but not necessary at all.
*if I suddenly broke something by any rules in my judgement, just delete the post.