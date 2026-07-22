Interesting and Humour - page 4966

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rbc dropped... where to read the news
 
Valeriy Yastremskiy #:
Food of the gods. Montessori. Good research)))

Sorry, but it must be Terence McKenna.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:

Sorry, but it must be Terence McKenna.

Yes, I get it wrong all the time...)) But for some reason they always get it right)

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy #:

(for some reason, they always get it right).

We're good at mushrooms, that's what we're good at)))

 

just a question - who are all these people ?

4 people rushed to write a robot for android mt4. But this is a deliberate deception!?

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

just a question - who are all these people ?

4 people rushed to write a robot for android mt4. But this is a deliberate fraud!?

I have this question almost from the first day of freelancing. Still no answer.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

just a question - who are all these people ?

4 people rushed to write a robot for android mt4. But this is a deliberate deception!?

These are GURU's, we must grow up and grow up.
 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

just a question - who are all these people ?

4 people rushed to write a robot for android mt4. But this is a deliberate fraud!

As a result, it will turn out that what was needed was an EA with a push and nothing else.

When the owner of this shaitan-code is notified, he will turn on his brain and manually open a position or not.

 
The Central Bank of Russia introduces a 30% commission for individuals to buy currency on the exchange from 9:00 a.m. on 3 March
Центробанк России ввел с 9:00 3 марта комиссию 30% для физлиц при покупке валюты на бирже: Яндекс.Новости
Центробанк России ввел с 9:00 3 марта комиссию 30% для физлиц при покупке валюты на бирже: Яндекс.Новости
  • yandex.ru
«30-процентная комиссия, которую брокеры должны брать при покупке валюты на бирже с физических лиц, выравнивает конкурентные условия. Потому что банки имеют возможность использовать спред между курсом покупки и продажи валюты», — сообщили ТАСС в Банке России.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:
The Central Bank of Russia has introduced a 30% commission for individuals to buy currency on the exchange from 9:00 a.m. on 3 March

It is a temporary measure. The market goes up if everyone buys and goes down if everyone sells. Now it is not profitable to sell the rouble. Currency transfers abroad have also come to a halt.

The speculators (the 1% who are in the plus side) are actually making the most of the volatility now. Trading gold and oil.

As soon as oil goes $120+ the world recession will start, which means they will scratch their heads, think about it and negotiate with everyone.

Such world crises have actually happened before and in an even more intense form. And then the economy always began to grow.

Especially since 2/3 of the world's economies (Asia, East) have not yet opened the door. Holding on to the western 1/3 is sort of possible, but not necessary at all.


*if I suddenly broke something by any rules in my judgement, just delete the post.

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