Interesting and Humour - page 909
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"I downloaded the software, put in 10 quid and it doesn't trade."
http://rutube.ru/video/60355a7b6b0347ff5caa4ef587f2c888/
"I downloaded the software, put in 10 quid and it doesn't trade."
http://rutube.ru/video/60355a7b6b0347ff5caa4ef587f2c888/
"I downloaded the software, put in 10 quid and it doesn't trade."
http://rutube.ru/video/60355a7b6b0347ff5caa4ef587f2c888/
http://www.google.com/finance?chdnp=1&chdd=1&chds=1&chdv=1&chvs=maximized&chdeh=0&chfdeh=0&chdet=1360098000000&chddm=24242&chls=IntervalBasedLine&cmpto=NASDAQ%3AAAPL&cmptdms=0&q=NASDAQ%3AGOOG&ntsp=0&fct=big&ei=SWURUfH-D-aDwAOGTg&hl=en
Why are you so modest? )) That's the way to show it:
//---
Google trading? ))
Trading Google? ))
that's a very unfamiliar word.
i'm the editor of the wall newspaper.
Nostalgia Disco ))
Why are you so modest? )) That's the way to show it: