Interesting and Humour - page 909

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"I downloaded the software, put in 10 quid and it doesn't trade."

http://rutube.ru/video/60355a7b6b0347ff5caa4ef587f2c888/

 
TheXpert:

"I downloaded the software, put in 10 quid and it doesn't trade."

http://rutube.ru/video/60355a7b6b0347ff5caa4ef587f2c888/

HY
 
TheXpert:

"I downloaded the software, put in 10 quid and it doesn't trade."

http://rutube.ru/video/60355a7b6b0347ff5caa4ef587f2c888/

The Ural Dumplings (KVN) have a similar number, but only with the villagers' laptop. ))
 
Nubuck and freeshka, yeah )
 
tol64:


Trading Google? ))

that's a very unfamiliar word.

i'm the editor of the wall newspaper.

 

 

Nostalgia Disco ))

 
tol64:

Why are you so modest? )) That's the way to show it:

If in the last couple of months, you can add a Nokia :) for fun
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