Interesting and Humour - page 4296
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You could change the age, let's say everyone over 65 has their accounts removed from the forum.
On the contrary, keep high school kids out.
And everyone should take an IQ test, those who have a negative IQ (exactly one third of the forum) should be dumped
Sergei, we don't have any discrepancies. It will be like this:
1. In the posts parsing the code, advising on the use of the posted EAs, the published code will be attached.
2. The entire project will be stored in the MQL5 Storage, so everyone will be able to download and compile it by themselves.
I have visited the English version dozens of times today and enjoyed the intelligence of some of the participants. Even our local morons, I don't think, have that! Dude pokes around with a picture of some unknown EA's report, which says that there were no trades. And asks him, how to fix this problem? )))) Our guys would have been immediately sent to the club of telepaths, and the moderators we all know are ready to help. That's real tolerance!
Fortunately I do not suffer from it )).
You should be afraid to go to russians. They're all-knowing. They will momentarily trample the ignorant with their hooves for not knowing it.
It's like the old joke.
"What is the difference between the forums.
1. the American one. You ask a question and you get an answer.
2. Jewish. You ask a question and you get an answer.
3. Russian. You ask a question and they explain to you for half an hour why you are ***."
But this is not about our forum. Ours, in most cases, is a pleasant exception. ))))
It's like the old joke.
"What is the difference between the forums.
1. the American one. You ask a question and you get an answer.
2. Jewish. You ask a question and you get an answer.
3. Russian. You ask a question and they explain to you for half an hour why you are ***."
But this is not about our forum. Ours, in most cases, is a pleasant exception. ))))
That's what I'm saying, there's no room for ignoramuses.)
That's what I'm saying: there's no room for ignoramuses here.)
If a person does not know something, but asks a competent question, I will always give you a hint. But if this is the kind of stupidity, as I described, no one here will not bother to wipe the asshole. And on the English side the moderators wipe their asses ))
If a person doesn't know something, but asks a competent question, I will always give you a hint. But if this is the kind of stupidity, as I described, then no one here will not bother to wipe the ass of a retard. And on the English side the moderators wipe their asses ))).
They say, "If you want an intelligent answer, ask an intelligent question.
It is not for nothing that they say: "If you want a clever answer, ask a clever question".
Of course, the question should be posed in such a way that you don't have to guess what the person wanted to ask. Otherwise, they write it in such a way that you don't understand anything at all. I skip those right away.