Interesting and Humour - page 2073
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Yura, I see you've already started to get fed up with one of the many such know-it-alls.
Greetings, no absolutely not... When you can have a direct conversation with an intelligent, erudite person, it's actually very interesting and informative.
I made a conclusion for myself a long time ago:
two substances mind and memory are quite different concepts... one can have an encyclopaedic
memory and not use google or encyclopaedias or reference books but not be able to think.
There used to be thick and large reference books. People before the internet age
it was OK to dive on a shelf to look up a reference book.
The world has changed and now "Google knows everything" and it is important to be able to find the truth there,
i.e. to be able to think in analogy to what is being said.
In short ...
The brain that is developed under the ability to memorize a lot and well is not always able to think well.
Pugachikha said to Zhirik: you're a clown and a psycho, and he said: I don't give a shit). Millions vote for me!...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pghilRQVG4I
p.s. this is your homeland, son.
Pugachikha said to Zhirik: you're a clown and a psycho, and he said: I don't give a shit). Millions vote for me!...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pghilRQVG4I
p.s. this is your homeland, son.
Pugachikha said to Zhirik: you're a clown and a psycho, and he replied: I don't give a shit). Millions vote for me...!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pghilRQVG4I
p.s. this is your homeland, son.
That's from the 2012 elections! And now it's 2014.
That's from the 2012 elections! Now it's 2014.
Has anything changed?
And what's the story?
Pugachikha said to Zhirik: You are a clown and a nutcase and he retorted: I do not give a shit). Millions vote for me!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pghilRQVG4I
p.s. this is your homeland, son.
Yes, that's exactly what he said in essence - millions vote, but it's one man's party. Without Zhirinovsky the party will cease to exist and there will be no one to vote for...
People are voting not for the party but specifically for its leader, most people have not even read the party's program.
Has anything changed?
And what's the accordion?
I suggest you rack your brains a bit and figure it out for yourself.
Accepted the suggestion, racked my brain, didn't get it right.
I guess I don't get it:)