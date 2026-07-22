Interesting and Humour - page 627
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And you don't have to comment at all, not at all, especially for hussars))
It's all relative.
From the point of view of an iPhone ...
It serves as an advertising face to attract men to the financial markets. The message is: "If you trade, you'll be rich. And accordingly, you will also have a beautiful girl.")))
I don't know. It's more like, "If she's gonna..., I'm gonna..."
It serves as an advertising face to attract the male half to the financial markets. The message is: "If you trade, you'll be rich. And accordingly, you will also have a beautiful girl.")))
---
more like a woman's.
It is aimed at a certain circle of women who are supported but want independence.
Poltavchenko upset by St Petersburg residents who saw off Medvedev's motorcade with indecent gestures
Poltavchenko commented on the incident with Dmitry Medvedev during his recent visit to St Petersburg. The governor noted that while the prime minister's motorcade was passing, motorists were honking and passers-by were making indecent gestures to Medvedev. "I have never seen such blatant mischief!" said Poltavchenko.
---------------------------------------
In short, there are bad slaves in St. Petersburg
Read more
Tough girl's head.
Nice picture. Saved it, maybe I'll put it on my desktop.
Here's another candidate: