Interesting and Humour - page 627

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Mischek:

And you don't have to comment at all, not at all, especially for hussars))

In the video bald, I recognized him =) Oleg is just a super trainer, the way he conducts seminars.
 

It's all relative.

From the point of view of an iPhone ...

 
peripatetikos:
It serves as an advertising face to attract men to the financial markets. The message is: "If you trade, you'll be rich. And accordingly, you will also have a beautiful girl.")))
I do not know. More like, - "If she ..., then I ..."
 
Mischek:
I don't know. It's more like, "If she's gonna..., I'm gonna..."
Sounds like we need to show more outright idiots shaking their winnings. :)
 
Peripatetikos:
It serves as an advertising face to attract the male half to the financial markets. The message is: "If you trade, you'll be rich. And accordingly, you will also have a beautiful girl.")))

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more like a woman's.
It is aimed at a certain circle of women who are supported but want independence.
 

Poltavchenko upset by St Petersburg residents who saw off Medvedev's motorcade with indecent gestures

Poltavchenko commented on the incident with Dmitry Medvedev during his recent visit to St Petersburg. The governor noted that while the prime minister's motorcade was passing, motorists were honking and passers-by were making indecent gestures to Medvedev. "I have never seen such blatant mischief!" said Poltavchenko.

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In short, there are bad slaves in St. Petersburg

 
Mischek:

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beautiful landscapes.
 
[Deleted]  

Tough girl's head.


 
Mischek:

Nice picture. Saved it, maybe I'll put it on my desktop.

Here's another candidate:


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