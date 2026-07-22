Interesting and Humour - page 1571
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this is what an error 500 should look like
Subtle spam these days.
Verbatim, only the website has been scratched.
Здравствуйте, меня зовут Алексей!
I am a professional trader with many years of experience in the Forex market and I am also a partner of the MOFT. I recommend you to join MOFT as I do and so do 100,000 other traders.You can find out more on -------- . ru
Cooperating with MOFT is very profitable for any trader, because you will get extra money for every trade, while doing the same thing you did before. The registration procedure takes only a couple of minutes, everything is very simple.
Also, after registering with MOFT you, like me, can become an MOFT partner and invite your friends to join them, while receiving a percentage of the payouts to them. MOFT is an offer you can't refuse! In the forex market, only those who do not know about it do not join spam.If you have any questions, email me and I'll be happy to help you sort things out.
(Sorry if I took up your time and this letter came to you by accident)
Good night
Two master wingnuts - the Frenchman Ludovic Wörth and the Norwegian Joakim "Jokke" Sommer. Flying through two towers of a high-rise building in Rio de Janeiro at around 200 km/h.
The guys took to the air in the early hours of the morning, before the air force started flying over the city, as they did not have permission to fly.