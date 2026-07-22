Interesting and Humour - page 1543
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God, thank you for my wife!
She's a heavenly creature,
As they used to say in the old days.
She's kind, she's gentle, she's beautiful
Everything suits her, she's sure!
Try me to say otherwise,
She... She'll make my head explode!
There are no jokes here, they are forbidden. You can get banned for breaking it. That's the way it is.
Pictures, videos are also forbidden to put up if the rating is less than 10 000
For violation of the ban.
And here's a hiker fooled by the trail,
...howling and cursing loudly...
Suddenly he turns around and sees above him
A shaggy, bearish face:
- Why are you yelling? - the beast asks angrily.
- I thought someone would hear... And help...
- Well, I heard you. Did it help?
"He stroked her with his hand, breathing a little.
She moved, trembling,
Warm, thoughtful, gentle...
Her eyes shone blue
And her gaze said so much,
I began to caress her with my hand
And slowly spread her legs...
My hand was filled with the warmth of her breasts
# She waited for me to move up and down
And a shiver ran through me
¶ And the white liquid flowed ¶
And in that moment I felt ecstasy!
That's how I milked a cow for the first time...
Accuracy and accuracy again...
He walked up to her slowly,
"He stroked her with his hand, breathing a little.
She moved, trembling,
Warm, thoughtful, gentle...
Her eyes shone blue
And her gaze said so much,
I began to caress her with my hand
And slowly spread her legs...
My hand was filled with the warmth of her breasts
# She waited for me to move up and down
And a shiver ran through me
# And the white liquid flowed... #
And in that moment I felt ecstasy!
That's how I milked a cow for the first time...
18 +
Kamasutra video lessons
Position #6
First the couple takes the previous position (#5) and then the man bends his knees and moves his feet under the woman's feet,
slightly spreading his hips. The woman can pull her legs towards herself, pulling the man in.
¶ And shaved in different places ¶
# Dreams of getting drunk and having sex
"There's a fear they don't know...
That if they're burning with passion in May,
In the woods they stop their moped
In the heat of the pleasure of intercourse
"The jolly bear will find them...
"And to the jerk-boy, who's tearing up the girl...
♪ Torturing the girl like a willow saw ♪
He'll step with his claw and pat with his paw
And he'll say: "Hello! "Cagdila?"