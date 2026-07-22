Interesting and Humour - page 3346
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A Moscow printing house made a mistake when printing pre-New Year's leaflets commissioned by the "Capital of Charity" foundation, and instead of the phrase "do good" wrote "poison beavers".
The printers refused to acknowledge the defect on the grounds that the defect occupied less than five per cent of the printed space, the animal rights activist said.
"The printers say that no one will notice it and that they should distribute the leaflets as they are now. The defect size is less than five per cent of the sheet, so it has a place as per the USSR GOST of 1963," the animal advocate said.
Link:http://novosti-n.org/ukraine/read/139275.html
A Moscow printing house made a mistake when printing the pre-New Year leaflets ordered by the "Capital of Charity" fund, and instead of the phrase "do good" they wrote "poison beavers".
The printers refused to acknowledge the defect on the grounds that the defect occupied less than five per cent of the printed space, the animal rights activist said.
"The printers say that no one will notice it and that they should distribute the leaflets as they are now. The defect size is less than five per cent of the sheet, so it has a place as per the USSR GOST of 1963," the animal advocate said.
Link:http://novosti-n.org/ukraine/read/139275.html
Wolf
But can you name any government-owned shops and retail chains (except for Rosneft gas stations), service stations, workshops and construction and repair firms?
I do not understand the question. Do you want me to confirm or deny the words of a Russian official? :) For the last two years I have been commenting on their speeches solely verbally and with flashes of swear words.
I had not originally planned to do this. The information I have given is "just a thought". If anyone is interested in the details, read the full version of the report.
I do not understand the question. Do you want me to confirm or refute the words of a Russian official? :) For the last two years I have been commenting on their speeches exclusively verbally and with a smattering of swear words.
I had not originally planned to do this. The information I have given is "just a thought". If anyone is interested in the details, they can read the full version of the report.
[...] Do you know of any STATE-owned shops, workshops, small non-military production facilities, construction firms? There are none in my town.
I do not know any state-owned shops, workshops, small industries not related to the military-industrial complex (thank God, I hope I still do not know).
Construction companies, construction plants in which the state - through a number of SUEs, ministries, has a controlling interest - I know of such a company in the vicinity.
[...] And if the state itself admits that the lion's share of business is in the shadows, won't the structure of GDP by ownership change if unaccounted private citizens are included?
Doesn't it admit that? In my opinion, state officials do not make a secret out of this. By the way, when the FAS says that the share of private owners in GDP varies from year to year, they must also take into account the shadow sector - both then and now. They are not that stupid there. Personally, I think the head of the FAS - Igor Artemyev, who announced these figures, a former "appellee" - is one of the quality Russian officials (Purely my opinion. I don't recall him ever lying or talking nonsense since he was appointed head of the FAS).
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State-owned - shops, workshops, small industries, not related to the military-industrial complex - don't know (thank God, I hope not to know any more).
Construction companies, construction factories in which the state - through a number of SUEs, ministries, has a controlling interest - I know, there is one nearby.
Doesn't it acknowledge that? I don't think government officials make a secret out of it. By the way, when the FAS says that the share of the private sector in GDP varies from year to year, they probably take into account the shadow sector - both then and now. They are not that stupid there. Personally, I think the head of the FAS - Igor Artemyev, who announced these figures, a former "appellee" - is one of the quality Russian officials (Purely my opinion. I don't recall him ever lying or talking nonsense since he was appointed head of the FAS).