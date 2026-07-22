Interesting and Humour - page 4860

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Uladzimir Izerski:

That doesn't sound traditional to me.)

and forget it.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

So that was Saturday, the first start of the barbecue after winter

likes

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

the first launch of the barbecue after winter

Vitaly invite you to visit, it's a good grill

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

So that was Saturday, the first start of the barbecue after winter.

is it homemade? do you have the layout?

 
Alco-market
I was in India for work, in Mumbai.
There's a bar there, called the Bar Stock Exchange or something like that.
The idea is this: there are "quotations" of alcoholic drinks: vodka, whisky, wine, scotch, beer, gin.
Prices are initially low, lower than in other places, but minimally acceptable to the bar owner. In general, practically at cost price to attract customers.
A company comes and starts ordering, let's say, vodka => the "price quotation" of vodka goes up, now it costs Rs. 200 for a 50g shot, then 250, now 300...
Vodka has stopped being ordered, the price of vodka is going down, but beer is going up because Englishmen (well-known alcoholics) came and ordered three vodkas for everybody!
And you sit and wait for the vodka to get cheaper so you can have a lot at once, for the whole table. But your luck might run out, because someone will order and the price will immediately go up.
A lot of people come to the opening of the booze exchange expecting to grab a lot of booze in a low market.
This is a very interesting idea because it's really exciting to follow the real-time prices of alcohol!
Is there anything like that in our neighbourhood?

(c) From the Internet via Volodymyr Pazynych


 
Iurii Tokman:

Is it homemade? Do you have a rundown?

There's no rowing. The outside is made of bricks and the inside is made of fireclay. The chimney must be on the reduction with bricks, otherwise the draught will be bad.



 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

There is no rowing. Regular bricks on the outside and fireclay bricks on the inside. The chimney must be on the reduction of the bricks, otherwise there will be a bad draught



Like a fireplace?

Fireclay inside is not toxic for food ? a lot of controversy about this, I understand you need to know what they make it from, can be stamped from waste

 
Iurii Tokman:

like a fireplace ?

Is the fireclay inside not toxic for food ? a lot of controversy about this, I understand you need to know what it is made of, it can be stamped from waste

I don't know what kind of fireclay it is, I put it from a CU, it's like 15 grand in there.

If it's toxic, it doesn't chip off, and I don't think there's anything left after it's heated up. I put the fireclay on top of the clay with sand, like cookers do, so it won't crack when heated up.

That's what I found, that's right, it's just clay.


 

Vitaly Muzichenko:


You put the fireclay on the clay with sand, as they do with cookers, so that there are no cracks when heated.


How much clay and what kind of sand do you use?


I have used super duper chamotte mixes
they are so crumbly and crumbly.

 
Iurii Tokman:

How much and what kind of sand?


I've used super duper chamotte mixes
so crumbly and crumbly.

You're better off with a book.) Of course it depends on the properties of the clay. If it is greasy not greasy from 1 to 5 to 1 to 2 clay sand. If it's not greasy clay then it won't crack without sand. I do not know about the sand. Smaller and dirtier put more. The clean coarse one is smaller. It does not crack at once. But through 10 years all the same cracks appear where the temperature difference. Plastering helps, but is not a cure-all)

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