Interesting and Humour - page 4860
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
That doesn't sound traditional to me.)
and forget it.
So that was Saturday, the first start of the barbecue after winter
likes
the first launch of the barbecue after winter
Vitaly invite you to visit, it's a good grill
So that was Saturday, the first start of the barbecue after winter.
is it homemade? do you have the layout?
(c) From the Internet via Volodymyr Pazynych
Is it homemade? Do you have a rundown?
There's no rowing. The outside is made of bricks and the inside is made of fireclay. The chimney must be on the reduction with bricks, otherwise the draught will be bad.
There is no rowing. Regular bricks on the outside and fireclay bricks on the inside. The chimney must be on the reduction of the bricks, otherwise there will be a bad draught
Like a fireplace?
Fireclay inside is not toxic for food ? a lot of controversy about this, I understand you need to know what they make it from, can be stamped from waste
like a fireplace ?
Is the fireclay inside not toxic for food ? a lot of controversy about this, I understand you need to know what it is made of, it can be stamped from waste
I don't know what kind of fireclay it is, I put it from a CU, it's like 15 grand in there.
If it's toxic, it doesn't chip off, and I don't think there's anything left after it's heated up. I put the fireclay on top of the clay with sand, like cookers do, so it won't crack when heated up.
That's what I found, that's right, it's just clay.
Vitaly Muzichenko:
You put the fireclay on the clay with sand, as they do with cookers, so that there are no cracks when heated.
How much clay and what kind of sand do you use?
I have used super duper chamotte mixes
they are so crumbly and crumbly.
How much and what kind of sand?
I've used super duper chamotte mixes
so crumbly and crumbly.
You're better off with a book.) Of course it depends on the properties of the clay. If it is greasy not greasy from 1 to 5 to 1 to 2 clay sand. If it's not greasy clay then it won't crack without sand. I do not know about the sand. Smaller and dirtier put more. The clean coarse one is smaller. It does not crack at once. But through 10 years all the same cracks appear where the temperature difference. Plastering helps, but is not a cure-all)