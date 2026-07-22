Interesting and Humour - page 3616
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This guy was apprehended in an area where drug dealers congregate, with pockets full of money. When questioned by the police he stated that it was money for bread. The police then took him to a nearby bakery.
You can see the joy in his eyes.
This guy was apprehended in an area where drug dealers congregate, with pockets full of money. When questioned by the police he stated that it was money for bread. The police then took him to a nearby bakery.
You can see the joy in his eyes.
The buns were the simplest, there must have been 500 roubles in the pockets
This guy was apprehended in an area where drug dealers congregate, with pockets full of money. When questioned by the police he stated that it was money for bread. The police then took him to a nearby bakery.
You can see the joy in his eyes.
The buns were the simplest, there must have been 500 roubles in their pockets.
Here are pictures from a Japanese Russian language textbook.
Apparently, the Japanese believe that casual dialogue between Russians can look like this.
- antitentura, come out...
- come out, you sneaky coward...
...XXX : read between the lines...
...music : in between the lines...