Interesting and Humour - page 2440

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Contender:
There is so much bullshit around that you can't trust anyone. Where is the guarantee that the response video is not fabricated?

It is written in clear Russian, and I quote: "Scientific knowledge requires repeating the experiment.And I personally repeated the experiment in St. Petersburg, where the original video was filmed. I pretended to feel sick near the Elektrosila metro station.

So go and wallow in a puddle, faking swine flu. Then repeat the experiment in the states to see where the bullshit is and where the truth is.

And don't forget to post here how the experiment went.

 
Contender:
There is so much bullshit around that you can't trust anyone. Where is the guarantee that the response video is not fabricated?

You can't believe it the first time (it's probably in the blood, raised by lies), but you can't not believe it either, believe who you trust, check the rest.

P.S. The Ukrainian version of the humanity test.

Видео - Украинцам устроили тест на человечность
Видео - Украинцам устроили тест на человечность
  • ru.tsn.ua
В Интернете набирает популярность видео социального эксперимента, проведенного в России и США. На нем два парня имитируют, что им становится плохо и проверяют, как быстро им помогут. Наши корреспонденты повторили эксперимент в Украине.
 

Closer to reality

 
Integer:

Closer to reality

Man, I thought we only ate babies and drank the blood of virgins... No, we don't. ;)
 

Homeboy's Diary 3

Дневник Домового 3
  • 2014.09.18
  • ЧеширКо
  • www.xn--b1addnalrc.xn--80asehdb
12 сентября. Завёл новую тетрадку. Сижу на холодильнике, пишу. Три часа ночи. Хозяйка жрет колбасу и думает, что её никто не видит. 13 сентября. Кот линяет. Я чихаю. Хозяйка крестится. 15 сентября. Читали с котом Камасутру. Ну как читали?.. Ржали с картинок. Но потом много думали. 16 сентября. Кот насрал под кроватью. Спрашивал у него —...
 
barabashkakvn:

The diary of a housekeeper...

...

:D :))))))))
 
papaklass:
I liked this diary too. :)
I won't let go of my cat now until he tells me who or what he's after in the evenings.
 
 
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