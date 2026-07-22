Interesting and Humour - page 2440
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There is so much bullshit around that you can't trust anyone. Where is the guarantee that the response video is not fabricated?
It is written in clear Russian, and I quote: "Scientific knowledge requires repeating the experiment.And I personally repeated the experiment in St. Petersburg, where the original video was filmed. I pretended to feel sick near the Elektrosila metro station.
So go and wallow in a puddle, faking swine flu. Then repeat the experiment in the states to see where the bullshit is and where the truth is.
And don't forget to post here how the experiment went.
There is so much bullshit around that you can't trust anyone. Where is the guarantee that the response video is not fabricated?
You can't believe it the first time (it's probably in the blood, raised by lies), but you can't not believe it either, believe who you trust, check the rest.
P.S. The Ukrainian version of the humanity test.
Closer to reality
Closer to reality
Homeboy's Diary 3
The diary of a housekeeper...
...
I liked this diary too. :)