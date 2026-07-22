Interesting and Humour - page 906
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To capture this photo, Indonesian photographer Teguh Santosa amused himself by placing different objects on the wet trail that ants usually walk on.
The glass balls startled the ants, and the photographer observed with interest how they reacted: in response to the sudden problem, some of the insects tried to walk around the obstacle,
others climbed it. And only one miniature "Sisyphus" decided to resist the intrusion and tried to push the ball with its hind legs. And nothing in the world could distract it from this important activity.
Steam engine
there's a legend that the lever that opens the exhaust valve was invented by Edison, is this true?
or rather, the inlet.
Konstantin Razumov
Johanna Harmon
And that's the maths.
Even if you are eaten, you have two choices.
Why are all fools such women?
The country needs other people a long time ago.
Good people write and write and drink a bottle.
And that's the maths.
:-) Yes, you had to draw +100799 little ones