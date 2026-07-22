Interesting and Humour - page 4703
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Elon Musk on progress:
Elon Musk on progress:
Good afternoon!
Was he the one who played Men in Black?
Good afternoon!
Was he the one who played Men in Black?
This is the new part. A continuation of the story. It's called "into the abyss of degradation and back again".
So the photo is of Elon Musk?
i.e. is the photo of Elon Musk?
In May 2020, the military shot down a UFO in Brazil
My father saw something similar.
He told me that he went out at night for a smoke, looked up at the sky and saw that the moon was not in its usual place, went around the corner of the house and saw a real moon.
That is, the object was similar to the moon, i.e. round and whitish in colour. Then he realised that it was not the moon, but something incomprehensible.
He started to observe what would happen next and the object slowly started to move away and disappeared.
So, now I understand what he saw, in the video a similar object, similar to my father's description.
My father saw something like that.
He told me that he went out at night for a smoke, looked up at the sky and saw that the moon was not in its usual place, went around the corner of the house and saw a real moon.
That is, the object was similar to the moon, i.e. round and whitish in colour. Then he realised that it was not the moon, but something incomprehensible.
He started to watch what would happen next and the object slowly started to move away and disappeared.
So, now I understand what he saw, in the video similar object, similar to my father's description.
i wonder when that was?
i.e. are they advancing technologically or are they standing still
I wonder when that was?
i.e. are they advancing technologically or are they standing still?
What was? If my father saw it, it was about 30 years ago.
If it's about the commercial, it was signed in May of this year.
By the way my father was the kindest of soul ))
Isn't it a coincidence that the man with the altered voice says ))
What was? If my father saw it, it was about 30 years ago.
If about the video, it was signed in May this year.
30 years apart, and the UFOs are the same.
that's what I'm talking about
;)))Since they are standing still in their technological development, we will very soon make our own UFO and it will cease to be a UFO