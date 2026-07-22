Interesting and Humour - page 4703

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Elon Musk on progress:


 
Denis Sartakov:

Elon Musk on progress:


Watched the full interview and frankly, didn't understand the man. Not at all. Space travel enthusiast, inspirer of humanity and visionary. A media personality. But, is he a genius? And if so, in what way? Scientist? Inventor? Creator of art? If his genius is all in his great aspirations and futuristic vision, then perhaps there are many such geniuses in the world... (though, to be fair, not all of them are billionaires and company directors).
 

Good afternoon!

Was he the one who played Men in Black?


 
Alexander Ivanov:

Good afternoon!

Was he the one who played Men in Black?


It's a new part. A sequel to the story. It's called "into the abyss of degradation and back again". Watch around the cinemas)))
 
Реter Konow:
This is the new part. A continuation of the story. It's called "into the abyss of degradation and back again".

So the photo is of Elon Musk?

 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

i.e. is the photo of Elon Musk?

Judging from the interview, this is how he represents the current state of the space industry.)
The picture shows clear signs of overload and gravity fluctuations that befell the astronauts. The rocket collapsed on its descent from orbit and after a long period of weightlessness they support each other on their way to the spaceport.
 
Vitaly Murlenko:

In May 2020, the military shot down a UFO in Brazil


My father saw something similar.
He told me that he went out at night for a smoke, looked up at the sky and saw that the moon was not in its usual place, went around the corner of the house and saw a real moon.
That is, the object was similar to the moon, i.e. round and whitish in colour. Then he realised that it was not the moon, but something incomprehensible.
He started to observe what would happen next and the object slowly started to move away and disappeared.
So, now I understand what he saw, in the video a similar object, similar to my father's description.

 
Roman:

My father saw something like that.
He told me that he went out at night for a smoke, looked up at the sky and saw that the moon was not in its usual place, went around the corner of the house and saw a real moon.
That is, the object was similar to the moon, i.e. round and whitish in colour. Then he realised that it was not the moon, but something incomprehensible.
He started to watch what would happen next and the object slowly started to move away and disappeared.
So, now I understand what he saw, in the video similar object, similar to my father's description.

i wonder when that was?

i.e. are they advancing technologically or are they standing still

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I wonder when that was?

i.e. are they advancing technologically or are they standing still?

What was? If my father saw it, it was about 30 years ago.
If it's about the commercial, it was signed in May of this year.

By the way my father was the kindest of soul ))
Isn't it a coincidence that the man with the altered voice says ))

 
Roman:

What was? If my father saw it, it was about 30 years ago.
If about the video, it was signed in May this year.

30 years apart, and the UFOs are the same.

that's what I'm talking about

;)))

Since they are standing still in their technological development, we will very soon make our own UFO and it will cease to be a UFO
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