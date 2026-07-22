Interesting and Humour - page 1452
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Good morning
:)
Good morning.
:)
Oh, the extremes.
Become a millionaire. Have a harem. Have children. Create fashion. Discipline people. Fly the skies. Have your TV channel. Make laws. Invest. And let everyone around you say, "My lord").
And you still have to buy an iPhone 5S).
Those are the extremes.
I understand that picture as - 'one cannot conform to the rules prescribed for one by society all the time ' .... although what is freedom in these conditions is also a question ... someone is free and feels he is not, and someone is the opposite ...
I think this is a picture without compromise ...
and 'what is freedom?' is another question.
I think it's a picture without compromise.
and "what is freedom?" is another question.
I agree.
Too categorical a picture.
I agree.
The picture is too categorical.
The truth is it's prickly and you don't want to take it too seriously. We are all under the thumb of the state in which we live. And it is not clear what kind of freedom it is: American, Swedish, Dutch?
Individual freedom is the ability to act in accordance with one's own interests and objectives, and the ability to exercise choice.
I have to work to provide for my family and my future, to think about retirement savings, the state is interested in me paying more taxes, getting more taxpayers and dying quicker). Some laws are very clearly directed against me personally, so I have to abide by them.
I understand that picture as - 'one cannot conform to the rules prescribed for one by society all the time' .... although what is freedom in these conditions is also a question ... Someone is free and feels he is not, and someone is the opposite ...
For me happiness is freedom, for you it's Disneyland ... (c) Shnur.