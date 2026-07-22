Interesting and Humour - page 4501
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there it is, simple human happiness !
there it is, simple human happiness !
I read this post of yours, smiled and forgot. My son's wife turned on a cartoon about the Fixers last night. I was doing something at home and listening half-heartedly to the cartoon characters, when suddenly I clearly heard one of them say that he wouldn't do something there - he was offended. Your post came immediately to mind. :) Apparently those kids you told me about were just copying the fixies. :)
It's both smiling and alarming at the same time - cartoons program a child's psyche. What will they teach them in the end?
Once the St.Petersburg team of film makers invited psychologists to analyse foreign cartoons. The conclusions they drew were shocking. See for yourself - it's worth it.
The conclusions from your movies are simple:
People find it more difficult to exert willpower when it is necessary to confront a possessor of greater power and influence. The experts of influence will always continue to be the insane programmers of your mind.
The best ones are these to listen to
Judging by the amount of bread (4 loaves) the woman took vodka for a big feast, like a birthday party.
Not enough vodka for a big feast, then. Only three half-litres is not enough for a big party, as if you didn't have to run out for more :)
The author of this poetic "masterpiece" is one Alyona Skok.
I read it... ...and it came back to me:
I guess I didn't learn enough at school,
I've been hanging out with a lot of boys,
And it got me very excited...
I couldn't get my grammar right.
I don't see anything criminal...
Ordinary pop, not the worst.
By the way, it's a lot harder now than it was in the '90s, when they used to draw stadiums...
Not enough vodka for a big feast, then. Only three half-litres is not enough for a big party, as if you didn't have to run out for more :)
So that's the point. The guy who presented the photo is sort of like, "There's you drunks, they don't need anything else, they just need to get screwed." And these people need, in fact, just to sit with their relatives, talk and make sure the table is not empty.
The lady obviously wants to treat her guests to a cocktail of Prosecco with vodka and lemon sherbet and a poached egg and toast and has only bought the missing products.
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