Interesting and Humour - page 1523
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That's what you need. You're a bear. Now you have full information from various sources and can proceed to check whether it's all true or not. ))
But you don't have to do the same if that's the case. You're a special species, after all. Urban-domesticated. )))
Aah, I'm too scared to go in the den. Let's get out of here.
First it means throwing a bear from five meters away and laughing, and now it means smiley faces.
Ahhhh, I'm too scared to go in the den. We're getting out of this.
First we throw a bear from five meters away and laugh, and now it's the smiley faces that are in effect.
Before going to the den, the bear clears its stomach with lingonberries and other food, mainly of vegetable origin.
At this time he can be seen more often in the marshes. The beast is constantly on the moor. When the lying-in time is almost approaching, the bear weaves a tourniquet, which is about 50 cm long, or even longer, from clay, moss and wool, and, excuse me for the details, shoves it into its anus. Some hunters think of such a plug as a cork consisting of animal's wool and hard feces. This is necessary for bears so that during hibernation no germs can penetrate the animal from outside by involuntary fecal excretion.
In spring, when the bear is not quite comfortable with a cork in its butt, it takes it out in a very original way. He climbs a tall tree and falls backwards to the ground. Of course, he howls in pain and swears like a bear, but climbs up again and crashes to the ground until the plug is out.
The bear's corks are accompanied by a solid stream of accumulated organic muck, which flies out from up to five meters away. The picture is stunning!
:) I do... but there are lazy bears who don't climb pine trees...
Well, no one throws the bear. He does it by himself. )
Yeah, of course he did, he's crazy, you saw him do it yourself. Or didn't you see it yourself?
And where there are no trees, the bear obviously just jumps up 5 meters, several times, like a ball, until it wakes up. Yes ?
I haven't seen it myself...
Go in the winter, check it out. And take Artemis. He'll check the clay.
You'll have a laugh there. For the last time.
"The leaves of the maple fall from the ash tree...
ART Media. I still had that nickname on the internet back then. I had to add 70 simply because the company already existed, but I don't know what it did.
Well, everyone can't read my nickname right... Its origins go back twenty years to my work - I was doing 3D modelling, animation and visualisation back then. I used to make commercials for a local TV channel.
ART Media. I still had that nickname on the internet back then. I had to add 70 simply because the company already existed, but I don't know what it did.
Oops. I'm sorry.
Aren't you the Artemis on the 4?
Oops. I'm sorry.
Aren't you the Artemis on the 4?
I'll send it up the tree. Я.
No, it's your own fault, a little bit. The nicknames shouldn't overlap visually or phonetically.
and the one on 4 is also a cat person.