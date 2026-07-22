Interesting and Humour - page 1490

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Mischek:

attention source

interesting.
 
Vladon:
interesting.
and has been for a long time, 2009
 

Good morning (and happy holiday)


 
 
 

If carpenters were hired in the same way as programmers

Interviewer: So, do you consider yourself a carpenter?

Carpenter: That's right. That's exactly what I do.

Interviewer: How long have you been doing it?

Carpenter: Ten years.

Interviewer: Very good. Now I'd like to ask you a few technical questions to gauge how well you fit into our team. Do we have a deal?

Carpenter: Sure, that would be fine.

Interviewer: I have to tell you that we work in a division that builds a lot of brown houses. Have you ever built a lot of brown houses?

Carpenter: Well, I'm a carpenter - I build the houses and people already paint them however they want.

Interviewer: Yes, I understand, but could you tell me how much experience you have with brown ones specifically? Well, give or take.

Carpenter: I really have no idea. Since the house has been built, I don't care what colour they paint it in. Maybe six months?

Interviewer: Six months? Actually, we're looking for someone with a lot more brown experience, but let me ask you a few more questions.


Carpenter: Okay. But, you know, painting is painting.

Interviewer: Yes, yes, okay. What about Walnut?

Carpenter: What about him?

Interviewer: Have you worked with walnut wood a lot?

Carpenter: Sure. Walnut, pine, oak, mahogany - anything.

Interviewer: But how many years have you worked with Walnut?

Carpenter: I don't know, damn it. Do I have to count every board?

Interviewer: Well, at least roughly?

Carpenter: Okay, then I'd say I have a year and a half of experience with walnut wood.

Interviewer: But you're not a walnut guru?

Carpenter: Well, I'm a carpenter - I work with all types of wood, which of course has some differences, but I believe that if you're a good carpenter...

Interviewer: Yes, yes, but we use walnut wood. Is that OK?

Carpenter: Walnut wood is fine! Anything you want - I'm a carpenter.

Interviewer: What about black walnut?

Carpenter: What about it?

Interviewer: We've had a few walnut carpenters, but then it turned out by chance that they weren't black walnut carpenters. Do you have any experience with it?

Carpenter: Certainly not much. I suppose it would be good to have more experience for my CV.

Interviewer: Okay. Let me check the list of questions.

Carpenter: Yes please.

Interviewer: So, last question for today. We use Stone 5.1 for nailing. Did you use Stone 5.1?

Carpenter: [turning pale...] Well, I know a lot of carpenters started using stones to hammer nails when Craftsman bought the quarry, but honestly, I'm much better at it with my nail gun. Or hammer, if you like. I feel like when I use a rock I hit myself in the fingers too often, while my other hand hurts a lot because the rock is too heavy.

Interviewer: But other companies use stones. Are you saying that stones don't work?

Carpenter: No, I'm not actually saying that stones don't work. I just think that nailers work better.

Interviewer: All of our architects started out using stones and they loved it.

Carpenter: I don't argue, but I nail all day and - okay, look, I need the work, so I'm definitely up for using stones if you want to.

Interviewer: Okay. We have a few more candidates; we'll get back to you when we've made a decision.

Carpenter: Well, thank you for your time. It's been a pleasure talking to you.

THE NEXT DAY

A phone call...

Interviewer: Hello?

Carpenter: Hello! Remember me? I'm the carpenter you interviewed for the black walnut job. I just wanted to know if you had made a decision.

Interviewer: Actually, we have. In general, we like your experience, but we decided to take someone who has worked more with brown.

Carpenter: Really? Is that it? I didn't get hired because I don't have enough experience with brown?

Interviewer: Well, that's only half of it. Partly, we got the other guy because he's a lot cheaper.

Carpenter: Really? And how much experience does he have?

Interviewer: OK, he's not really a carpenter, he's a car salesman. However, he's sold a lot of brown cars and has worked with walnut trim.

Carpenter: [short beeps]

http://habrahabr.ru/post/181836/

 

And on programmer's day, and on Friday the 13th ...

 
 

Contender:


The group of art historians quietly
gazing rapturously at the canvas
and suddenly one gray-haired and stern
distinctly said shit.
 
Arshavin's running up and down the field.
not for the ball, but from the ball.
the dazed team
doesn't see what he sees.
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