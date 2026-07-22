Interesting and Humour - page 3355

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Kirill Andreev:
They would at least leave some of it, it's not nice, I almost quit my job.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Interesting and Humorous

Kirill Andreev, 2016.10.06 18:07

If you have a Sell position, you open a position for some instrument and then the price drops and you have a Sell position and you get 25 million rubles on your account with 3.03% volume?
And then the broker says there are wrong quotes?)))


I see a lot 30.01 in the screenshots, but I do not see 0.03 as you wrote.

And I see the capital of the manager 15000 rubles, not 3000 rubles.

P.S. And I see the period: February 12-17, 2015.

P.S.S. It looks like those accounts that are used to run up deposits and if one of such accounts survives, it is then used for their own purposes (subscribers, self promotion, etc.)

[Deleted]  
Maxim Kuznetsov:
You there, it's - be careful all ... and away from the monitor with the keyboard. (Once or twice is fun to read you, but no more than that.)

An energy and information field that is made up of the thoughts and emotions of large groups of peopleunited by a common idea for example herehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/71038/page1142 what's not an aggregor?

the barobacha guy didn't make it for nothing.

not to mention the chart screen which statistically is 80% designed to fail

I will not say a word about the chart screen which is statistically 80% leaked (maybe you should turn the screen upside down just to see how it looks))))

I eventry not toshow my facein the few companies I go to.

FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2016
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2016
  • www.mql5.com
Скриншоты торговой платформы MetaTrader.
 

Oldschool barkers


 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

i remember a popular glossy magazine "my beautiful garden" which was entirely devoted to narcotic plants in the garden: that was a good thing....... The magazine makes a leaf out of an unsightly flower stoned in 3-4 days and lasts for the whole next month :-)

and no one (the FDCS in particular) came to see the publishers


no luck

 
 
Sergey Golubev:

"it's getting happier to live every day..."

you have to be careful, the Duma has registered a bill "banning sarcasm and irony..."...

 

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Микробы оказались способны питаться радиацией
Микробы оказались способны питаться радиацией
  • 2016.10.10
  • Ярослав Рыбаков
  • life.ru
Американский учёный подсчитал, что энергии космических лучей на других планетах может быть достаточно для существования крайне необычных бактерий, которые "питаются" радиацией. Об этом сообщает статья, в Journal of the Royal Society: Interface. Обнаруженные в 2002 году бактерии Candidatus Desulforudis audaxviator стали одними из самых...
 

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Неотложная психиатрическая помощь заработает по всей Москве в 2017 г
Неотложная психиатрическая помощь заработает по всей Москве в 2017 г
  • riamo.ru
РИАМО - 10 окт. Неотложная психиатрическая помощь заработает по всей Москве в 2017 году, пока в пилотном режиме она оказывается в Центральном и Восточном округах, сообщил главный врач-психиатр Москвы Георгий Костюк. «Сейчас в рамках пилотного проекта в Восточном и Центральном административных округах тестируется работа психиатрического...
 

Read carefully


 
"I look at our reality and realise that after all, some **** has been to the past and crushed a butterfly there..."
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