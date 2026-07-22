Interesting and Humour - page 2097

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zfs:
Unfortunately, there are real footage of those at the helm of the revolution. They are called terrorists in the world.
There are, but we are told at the top of our voices that this is a lie and a Russian provocation. It is a shame that Russians say so too (not all of them, thank God).
 
Integer:
About the role-playing games. Forget it.
You did, of course. Everyone's got their own head.
 
peripatetikos:
I wonder why the pussy is so attracted to him. But interesting :)
[Deleted]  
artmedia70:
I wonder why the pussy is so attracted to him. But interesting :)
The new Bacon-scented shampoo
 
Three asteroids at once
Сразу три астероида пролетят в четверг рядом с Землей
Сразу три астероида пролетят в четверг рядом с Землей
  • 2014.03.05
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 5 мар — РИА Новости. Астрономы обнаружили еще два небольших астероида, которые пролетят рядом с Землей в четверг — таким образом за сутки на небольшом расстоянии от нашей планеты окажутся сразу три небесных тела. Ранее американские астрономы обнаружили 30-метровый астероид 2014 DX110, который в 01.07 мск четверга пролетит на расстоянии...
 
GriFFon4ik:
New Bacon-scented shampoo
 
all here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum#unread
Курилка-2 - MQL4 форум
  • www.mql5.com
Курилка-2 - MQL4 форум
 
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Сказочная зима от фотографа Владимира Чуприкова
Сказочная зима от фотографа Владимира Чуприкова
  • votes: 28
  • fototelegraf.ru
Так как настоящей зимы в этом году мы уже не увидим (а кое кто и не видел), то давайте хотя бы посмотрим на эти удивительные снимки, которые сделал фотограф Владимир Чуприков у горы Белой, в 70 километрах от Перми. (29 фотографий)
 
- What is the relationship between the rouble, the pound and the dollar:
1 dollar is a pound of roubles.
[Deleted]  
MetaDriver:
all this way: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum#unread
What's up? Or should we take a shit there too?
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