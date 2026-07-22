Interesting and Humour - page 991

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lepen09:
pager
Why put a pager in your ear? And there were no pagers back then.
 
 

Yay ) 1,000 pages long

 
Mischek:

Yay ) 1,000 pages of blogging.

Get $200 to sign for it.)
 
Mischek:

Yay ) 1,000 pages long.

That's it, time to close.
 
lepen09:
pager

Yep, and the old man walks with a laptop. :)))

She's fixing her hair.

 
sanyooooook:
$200. Sign for it.)
Where do you want me to sign? I'll sell my country for 200 pennies, buy a new wireless keyboard.
 
moskitman:

Yep, and the old man walks with a laptop. :)))

She's fixing her hair.

The old man is also from the Office, they're herding this foreigner. There's an earpiece in his ear.
 
Mischek:
Where do you want me to sign? I'll sell my homeland for 200 coins and buy a new wireless keyboard.
Well, where, where... it's understandable... at the State Department... They like to buy their homeland!)))
 
Erm955:
Well, where, where... it's understandable in the State Department... They like to buy the motherland there!)))
The state department transfers to my card.
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