Interesting and Humour - page 991
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
pager
Yay ) 1,000 pages long
Yay ) 1,000 pages of blogging.
Yay ) 1,000 pages long.
pager
Yep, and the old man walks with a laptop. :)))
She's fixing her hair.
$200. Sign for it.)
Yep, and the old man walks with a laptop. :)))
She's fixing her hair.
Where do you want me to sign? I'll sell my homeland for 200 coins and buy a new wireless keyboard.
Well, where, where... it's understandable in the State Department... They like to buy the motherland there!)))